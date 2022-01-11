Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The chairman (Fed) Jerome Powell appears in front of the Senate Banking Committee and promises to prevent inflation from becoming ‘entrenched’. President Joe Biden is likely to support Democrat-sponsored legislation to replace state laws aimed at tightening election procedures.

Stocks should sustain momentum from the second half of Monday’s session. The “US Short-Term Energy Outlook” and weekly oil industry inventory data provide a double-header of news for oil markets.

In Brazil, the ômicron does not press for measures to restrict circulation, but affects company operations.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Tuesday, January 11th.

1. Omicron: no lockdown, but employee removal impacts companies

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus brings another type of headache to the Brazilian economy: the removal of contaminated employees. Unlike previous strains in times without mass vaccination, in which the remedy would be restrictions on the movement of people flirting with the lockdown, quarantining infected people is the solution to avoid widespread contagion.

Preliminary studies that Ômicron causes milder Covid-19 in relation to infected people lead experts to project that the respiratory disease is about to change from pandemic to endemic (i.e., common disease), obviously with the contribution of vaccination.

Before these scenarios are confirmed, caution leads companies to grant leave to infected employees. The headline on the cover of the newspaper O Globo this Tuesday informs that the advance of Ômicron in Brazil affects operations in aviation, retail, services and industry. Result: cancellation of flights, payment of overtime to make up for the shortage of employees, relocation of work schedule and return to the home office in the offices.

There are no impact estimates on . In the tourism sector, there was an escalation of cancellations of reservations for Carnival, as a result of cancellations of the party by City Halls across the country. In aviation, more than 500 flights have been canceled or rescheduled since Thursday.

In relation to , there are also no projections of upward or downward pressure on prices. In any case, the IBGE released data for December and 2021: a rise of 0.73% on a monthly basis (against an estimate of 0.65%) and an increase of 10.06% in 2021 (compared to a projection of 9.97 %).

2. Powell in the Senate

goes to Capitol Hill for the Senate to confirm his reappointment as Fed chairman for a second term. According to prepared comments released ahead of his , Powell will say he is determined to .

Those comments come a day ahead of data expected to show the annual hit its highest level in about 40 years in December, thanks to ongoing supply chain issues, labor shortages and a still-high level of savings available thanks to to the fiscal support mechanisms that sustained demand during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Atlanta Fed Chairman, told the Wall Street Journal that he expects only three rate hikes this year, but that there is a risk of a fourth. The Cleveland Fed Chair and Kansas City Fed Chair are due to speak at 11 am.

3. Stocks opening up

US equities are expected to open higher later, sustaining the momentum started during the second half of Monday’s trading session.

The market reversed sharply midway through yesterday’s trading session on the realization that the latest wave of Covid-19 could still substantially slow the economy due to the mass removal of workers forced into quarantine. Thus, fears of a fourth interest rate hike over the year, signaled by analysts at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan over the weekend, have eased slightly.

At 9:20 am, they were up 0.21%, while they were up 0.36% and up 0.58%. The , the ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, was up 0.63% in the pre-market after a 1.03% drop the day before. While it opened down 0.21% on B3.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Rivian (NASDAQ:), following reports that its chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left the company late last month. Market attention will also be on Day Two of JPMorgan’s (NYSE:) (SA:) Annual Investment Conference, the day after CEO Jamie Dimon told clients he expects “the best growth in years” for the U.S. economy. in 2022.

4. Omicron continues testing China

The Omicron variant continues to pose challenges to China’s zero-tolerance policy. Regional authorities closed a second city, Anyang, in Henan province, after finding evidence of community spread of the new variant.

In addition, a mass testing campaign for the inhabitants of Tianjin, home to the fourth busiest port in the world, continues. Restrictions at the port of Ningbo last week led to a sharp drop in the availability of trucks to transport goods to and from the port.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, closed its airport to arrivals from another 150 destinations.

5. Oil on the rise awaiting inventory data

Crude oil prices rose as the market continued to look at issues of a short-term slump in demand due to the coronavirus’s omicron strain and focus on the issues facing major producers later in the year, when demand is expected to rebound with more. force.

At 9:26 am, crude oil futures were up 1.56% at $79.45 a barrel, while oil advanced 1.4% at $82.02 a barrel.

At 6:30 pm, will release its weekly estimate of US crude and distillate inventories, while the Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases its .