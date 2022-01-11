Steam: Best-selling games of early January 2022, Sea of ​​Thieves in the top 10 and God of War still out

Benji-Sales shared on Twitter the ranking of best selling games in early january 2022 on Steam. In the Top 10 already appears Elden Ring, the new game from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, with still a month to go before the actual release. Yet, God of War from Sony, which will be released this week on PC, stayed out of the top 10.

It’s amazing how such a strong game, at least on Playstation, doesn’t seem to move much in last week’s sales ranking. While Elden Ring, which is also up for pre-order, is already in the top 10.

See the top selling games in early January 2022 from Steam

ready or not It Takes Two Monster Hunter Rise Project Zomboid Valve Index FNAF: Security Brech Elden Ring Rust Forza Horizon 5 Sea of ​​Thieves

As you can see, the success of ready or not continues, which has been among the best sellers on Steam for weeks. then we find It Takes Two, which had its sales apparently boosted by The Game Awards. In third position is Monster Hunter Rise, released January 12, 2022: Sales are obviously caused by pre-sales, which is understandable given how close the launch is.

Even Elden Ring is climbing the rankings thanks to pre-orders, but this is all done a month and a half in advance. Keep in mind that the release date is February 25, 2022. If the game continues to rank on Steam for the next few weeks, we could have great commercial success.

Microsoft is normally always in the Steam sales raking, and this time it was no different, the games were Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of ​​Thieves. Rare, even with an “old” game, continues to obtain surprising sales with its pirated game and Playground Games also has reason to smile. This time, Halo Infinite did not appear, but we must remember that its multiplayer is free-to-play.

Next week, Sony is likely to be stronger with the release of God of War on PC on January 14th, but its absence this week has not gone unnoticed.