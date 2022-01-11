Steam Deck with battery for 2 to 5 hours of gameplay • Eurogamer.pt

More information about Valve’s Steam Deck is suggested, through a producer who chose to remain anonymous as the information is about the devkit version of the console he has in his possession.

According to the producer in an interview with Boiling Steam, thanks wccftech, the console battery lasts between 2 to 5 hours playing depending on the APU load, while the times of reading a game from a microSD card is practically indistinguishable from the SSD of the machine.

“Yes – battery life is between 2-5 hours depending on APU load.

“Indistinguishable from SSD loading; I didn’t time anything.”

It was also revealed that Valve is working on an option similar to what we can find on Microsoft’s Xbox Series consoles, the option to resume a game that we left paused.

“Sequel mid-game is being developed.”

He also makes a comparison with the Nintendo Switch, saying that Valve’s console is more comfortable for long sessions due to its design and the placement of the buttons.

“It’s more comfortable to play over longer sessions, the button placement is good. Being wider than the Switch helps with the deck’s weight distribution and balanced feel.”

Interestingly, the producer weaves some opinions about the Steam Deck delay, saying that it’s not just due to a shortage of semiconductors, but also because SteamOS wasn’t fully polished and ready for the machine to launch.

“They’re not convinced that even with all the improvements to SteamOS 3.0 between August and October, it would be ready by December. Yes, there is a shortage of semiconductors but I don’t think that’s the real reason for the delay.”