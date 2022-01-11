Studio SP postpones January shows because of the pandemic; Brazil’s market experiences uncertainty after recovery | Music

The concert house Studio SP announced this Monday (10) the postponement of its entire January schedule. Most performances have been rescheduled for March (see list below). Even without restriction from the authorities, they cite “uncertainties in the pandemic”.

The house had reopened in downtown São Paulo in November 2021 after being closed for eight years.

The reopening of Studio SP took place amid a resumption of musical events in the country and a general euphoria for tickets. Now, the national scene has become uncertain, with shows postponed as a precaution or infection of musicians.

“The cultural sector was the first to enter and will be the last to leave the pandemic crisis in its fullness and there is no public understanding of the strategic importance of culture, both in generating employment and income and for the mental health of society”, he says. the statement from Studio SP.

“The decision to postpone the shows was very difficult. One of the objectives of the reopening of Studio SP is to contribute to the cultural resumption of the city. We intend to maintain our February schedule, obviously mindful of health guidelines,” the statement also reads.

One of Studio SP’s partners is Alê Yousseff, former São Paulo Municipal Secretary of Culture.

This is not a blackout of events like at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. There are several singers with a full schedule, and most states and municipalities still allow events. But some shows have already been postponed as a precaution, such as Marina Sena, Anitta and Djonga – and now, Studio SP.

Most of the cancellations did not occur for prevention, but because the artists themselves or members of their teams were already contaminated: Gusttavo Lima, Simone e Simaria, Xamã, Duda Beat, Israel & Rodolffo and several others had to stay at home.

Unlike Carnival, which has already been canceled in most of Brazil, the shows are still open in most parts of the country, with big musical events still going on.

One exception is Ceará, where a new rule that restricts events indoors to 250 people and open to 500 people has already caused cancellations.

See Studio SP’s rescheduled shows:

Malu Magri – 2/2

Academics of Baixo Augusta – 6/2

Tulipa Ruiz – 4/3

Tom Zé – 3/18

Rico Manzani + Bruno Bruni – 3/23

Popular Art – 3/26

Moara – 3/30

OBMJ – 1/4

Tássia Reis, Jorge Du Peixe and Juliana Linhares will still confirm the new dates. All tickets for the January shows will be valid for the new dates, advises Studio SP.

See other shows postponed in Brazil as a precaution in the face of the worsening of the pandemic in 2022:

Marina Sena in São Paulo on January 8th and 9th

Djonga and Bin in Rio on January 8

Anitta’s rehearsal in Rio on January 9

Eduardo Costa in Paranavaí (PR) on January 15

In Ceará, several shows were postponed due to the new stricter rules: João Gomes, Nando Reis, Zé Felipe, Fagner, Silva and others.

2 of 2 Gusttavo Lima, Anitta, Duda Beat and Nando Reis have already had shows canceled in 2022 as a precaution or due to contamination with Covid — Photo: Disclosure Gusttavo Lima, Anitta, Duda Beat and Nando Reis have already had shows canceled in 2022 as a precaution or because of contamination with Covid — Photo: Disclosure

See shows postponed after musicians or crew caught Covid in 2022: