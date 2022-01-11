Summer increases risk of urinary tract infection, but a simple tip can prevent the disease – GQ

+



The change of season brings with it new health concerns, despite the weather being more unstable throughout the year as a result of climate change. In addition to inspiring different aesthetic care, as a routine to prevent acne typical of the season, summer also causes additional bladder health concerns.

According to urologist Eduardo Leze, PhD in Pathophysiology and Surgical Sciences at Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro), high sweating in warmer temperatures is directly connected with the increase in bladder diseases.

“This happens because we lose a lot of fluid through sweat and, with that, the volume of urine produced decreases, becoming a “full plate” for bacteria to adhere to the bladder”, points out the specialist.

The secret, says Leze, cannot be any other: drink water. Hydration is the path to health in many ways, but it is a goal that many cannot achieve in the face of everyday demands. According to the doctor, experience in the office shows that only the habit of keeping a bottle close at work has been successful.

“Working with a water bottle on the side is essential, as you don’t have to leave your environment to ingest larger volumes. It’s like you’re constantly reminded that you need to drink water.”

How to identify a urinary tract infection

In case of strong odor, dark color and burning sensation when urinating, look for a specialist doctor, as they can be signs of low fluid intake or even an infection. In addition, dark liquid suggests different diseases, such as changes in the gallbladder and pancreas, for example.

The urinary system encompasses the bladder, kidneys, ureter (the channel that carries urine from the kidneys to the bladder) and urethra (the channel that carries urine out of the body). Adequate fluid consumption is important to stay hydrated, produce urine, and help the kidneys cleanse the blood.

Other ways to prevent a urinary tract infection

We know that women have this habit of holding their urine since they were children, because there are no public toilets, and many end up carrying this habit for the rest of their lives. However, Leze points out that one should not expect to have an extreme urge to go to the bathroom.

“Urinating every two or three hours is ideal, even if you don’t feel like it, to keep your bladder empty,” he says.

“In addition, control your protein intake, as too much can overload the kidneys. Sugars and carbohydrates are quick sources of energy. Think that if you like to have them quickly, so do bacteria. Don’t feed them,” he advises.