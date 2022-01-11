Surgeons successfully transplant pig heart into human

How far would you go to save your life? A 57-year-old man has accepted to undergo a transplant surgery that could be a milestone in history. Doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into David Bennett as part of an experimental procedure.

With that, they demonstrated that a genetically modified animal organ can function inside the human body and without immediate rejection. Three days after the procedure, Bennett is alive and “doing well,” according to hospital information.

publicity

Bartley Griffith and Dave Bennett

Image: University of Maryland School of Medicine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the procedure out of compassion, as Bennett was ineligible for a traditional heart transplant and there were no other options. “It was either die or have this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last choice,” the patient said in a statement.

The attempt to use animal organs to save human lives has been going on for decades. One of the most remarkable times came in 1984, when doctors transplanted a baboon heart into Stephanie Fae Beauclair, a child who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. She survived for 21 days, but later, her body rejected the transplanted organ.

Read more:

According to The New York Times, the difference in the Stephanie for this one is that doctors used a genetically modified heart to remove four genes that code for a molecule that causes the body to reject the organ.

The surgeons also inserted six human genes to make the animal’s immune system more resistant to the patient’s tissue. Now, complete success will depend on how well he recovers, so much so that Bennett’s body can still reject the pig’s heart. So far, he is alive and the doctors are thrilled with the outcome.

Image: University of Maryland School of Medicine

“If this works, there will be an infinite supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” explained Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. In addition, according to the United States government, more than 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list and about 17 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant. That is, this would be a big step for science and advance in the evolution of medicine for humans.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!