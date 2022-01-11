Take-Two buys mobile developer Zynga for $12.7 billion

Take-Two, the entertainment giant that owns brands such as Rockstar, bought US developer Zynga for US$ 12.7 billion (about R$ 71 billion at the current price). Zynga is known for producing home games for mobile devices and social networks such as FarmVille, Mafia Wars, Clumsy Ninja and Spin It Rich.

According to a note released by the companies, Take-Two will buy all Zynga shares that are on the market for US$ 9.86 each, a value 64% higher than they were worth last Friday (7). Developer shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash plus $6.36 for each outstanding share.

“This strategic combination brings together the best creators of PC and console franchises with a diverse, market-leading mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity,” said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two.

According to Zelnick, the purchase represents an important diversification in the business of the owner of GTA. The executive said the deal “establishes our leadership position in mobile devices”.

“Combining Zynga’s expertise across mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best resources and intellectual property will allow us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games, while achieving growth and significant synergies together,” said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga.

The deal, which will most likely take Take-Two’s franchises to mobile phones and tablets, has the potential to generate $500 million in value over the next few years.