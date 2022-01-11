Take-Two, owner of GTA, buys mobile game company for $ 13 billion – Games – Tecnoblog

Take-Two — owner of Rockstar, 2K and other famous game studios — made history by buying mobile game developer Zynga — responsible for the popular farmville — for nearly $13 billion. This transaction was the most valuable in the history of the video game market, surpassing even the acquisitions of Supercell by Tencent, ZeniMax Media by Microsoft and King by Activision Blizzard.



Zynga’s San Francisco office (Image: Jim Heaphy/Wikimedia Commons)

To be exact, the transaction cost Take-Two US$12.7 billion (about R$72.1 billion in direct conversion). In addition to buying each Zynga share for US$9,861 (around R$55,900) – a 64% higher premium compared to the amount charged at closing, on January 7 – the owner of Rockstar and 2K also took over the mobile game studio debts.

With this purchase, Take-Two is on its way to becoming an unbeatable giant in the gaming industry. In addition to having successes on PCs and consoles, such as GTA, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K and borderlands, the company now has Zynga’s catalog of mobile games, including farmville, Empires & Puzzles, High Heels!, Merge Dragons, toon blast and much more.

After confirming the acquisition of Zynga, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement that the acquisition “significantly diversifies the business and establishes a leading position in the mobile device market, the fastest growing segment in the mobile industry. interactive entertainment”. In the same statement, Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau took the opportunity to say the following:

“Combining Zynga’s expertise across mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best capabilities and intellectual property will allow us to further advance our mission of connecting the world through games, while achieving growth and significant synergies together. I am proud of our team’s hard work to deliver a strong finish to 2021 with one of the best performances in Zynga’s history. We are extremely excited to have found a partner at Take-Two who shares our commitment to investing in our players, expanding our creative culture and driving greater shareholder value. With this transformative transaction, we begin a new journey that will allow us to create even better games, reach larger audiences, and achieve significant growth as a leader in the next era of gaming.” Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga.

Mobile game market grows very fast

Today, Zynga has more than 183 million monthly active users on its games. The mobile gaming market is the fastest growing segment in the entire industry, with an estimated gross revenue of US$136 billion in 2021 and a compound annual growth rate of 8% over the next three years.

In addition to Take-Two, other giant companies are acquiring studios. Last year, Electronic Arts bought Glu Mobile and Playdemic, and Embracer Group took Easybrain. It is also worth mentioning the acquisitions of Night School Studio by Netflix, of Turtle Rock Studios by Tencent, and of Bluepoint Games, Housemarque, Firesprite, and Nixxes Software by Sony.

With information: VentureBeat, Polygon.