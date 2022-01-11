“Talked to FIFA!”; Mauro Naves snitches on Neymar’s manager putting a pile at Palmeiras for Endrick to play the World Cup

Player is only 15 years old, but is able to go to the World Cup as long as he is on the tournament’s entry list

After hiring Rafael Navarro for the sector, Palmeiras is after another striker to further qualify the squad of coach Abel Ferreira. After unsuccessful negotiations with Taty Castellanos, Augustin Alvarez and Kaio Jorge, Leila Pereira has a new target: Lucas Alário.

Verdão, through Anderson Barros, will try to sign the Argentine striker, who currently plays for Bayern Leverkusen. Alario is valued at 8 million euros and the coaching staff sees him as the ideal player for the season’s sequel. Meanwhile, the Portuguese commander sees a new phenomenon emerging at the base: Endrick. The 15-year-old striker is the main highlight of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and many fans ask that the youngster join the professional team.

However, being only 15 years old, Endrick cannot sign a professional contract. This will only occur from July, when the striker turns 16. Even so, Wagner Ribeiro, Neymar’s manager, would already be working to take the youngster to the Club World Cup along with the alviverde delegation. According to Mauro Naves, the representative stated that he is in contact with FIFA so that they allow the athlete to be registered in the competition. “Wagner Ribeiro, who has been with the boy Endrick for 2 years, talked to FIFA who wants to take the boy to the World Cup, so he can live and play”, said the reporter.

According to the Portal Law in the Field, Endrick will be able to play the World Cup as long as he is on the definitive list, which Alviverde will send on January 24th. In the national championships that Verdão disputes, the striker cannot be listed until he is 16 years old. Therefore, it is possible that the young striker has chances in the 2nd round of the national tournament.

That is, the eventual arrival of a 9 will determine if the sensation Endrick will embark for Abu Dhabi along with the Alviverde delegation. At the moment, the defending champion of America is likely to arrive in the competition with Rony, Deyverson and Navarro fighting for a spot in the attack.