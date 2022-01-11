Teams will analyze fracture in dam pipeline in Pará de Minas

Cristiane Silva – State of Minas

posted on 1/10/2022 1:27 PM



(Credit: Pará de Minas City Hall/Disclosure)

The alert continues around the Usina do Carioca dam, in Pará de Minas, in the Midwest region of the state. This Sunday (9/1), residents of communities below the hydroelectric plant had to leave their homes due to the risk of the structure breaking, affected by the large volume of water caused by the rains.

Today (1/10), in a press conference, the mayor of Pará de Minas said that one of the main tasks of the day is to evaluate a fracture in a duct of the dam.

Mayor Elias Diniz (PSD) opened a press conference this morning, stressing that the dam has not broken and is still monitored by teams from the Fire Department, Civil Defense, civil and military police and the city hall.

A HQ was set up in the city center to monitor the situation. He then gave an overview of the situation at the scene.

Watch the press conference of the mayor of Pará de Minas, Elias Diniz

“On Saturday, 70 millimeters of rain was forecast, but we had twice that amount. Not only in the urban perimeter, but in our districts and villages. (In the district of) Carioca we have a water volume contribution that involves Itaúna, the Benfica and Britos dams. These two dams contribute to the arrival there in Carioca. This volume was very expressive. It’s been years and years since we’ve seen as much water as we saw this weekend,” explained the mayor.

According to him, the large volume of water made the dam of the plant overflow and resulted in damage. “With that, the sides began to erode. Main duct fractured. This fracture, obviously, we are consulting with the Santanense team (the company responsible for the plant) to jointly carry out an analysis, as the dam itself is leaking. We are not in a position to do a visual analysis, it is impossible. We have to make a technical study, what is her capacity in terms of mechanical effort. And, at the same time, analyze the fracture along the duct that goes to the generator set. The result of this will be analyzed now in the morning, because at dawn we were not able to make a more perfect analysis. Another procedure that will be done now in the morning is the possibility of an overflight on the dam so that we can monitor the sides to see if there is not a process of ‘breaking’ and taking the sides, which is what concerns us significantly” , detailed Elias Diniz.

In addition to the rural area of ​​Pará de Minas, a possible dam failure could affect communities in Pitangui, Onça de Pitangui and Conceição do Pará, such as Bom Jardim, Juazeiro, São João de Cima, Brumado, Varjão, Casquilho de Baixo, Casquilho de Cima and Velho da Taipa, according to information from a source in the State of Minas.

The mayor of Pará de Minas said that Santanense presented the safety plan and the map of the flood spot in case the dam ends up giving way. Since yesterday, a task force has mobilized to remove residents from these areas, but two families are still stranded in their homes. “We are already taking measures, because at night and at dawn we were not able to cross because the two bridges, one of them passing through Carioca, are completely flooded. We are not able to travel in these two parts”, he explained.

Diniz said that the city government provides all the support to families who had to leave the properties and take shelter with relatives and set up a shelter next to the church and the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the village of Carioca.

“We had never seen such an expressive volume of water and there has never been such a higher rainfall in our region,” said the mayor.

fake news

Since yesterday, teams working in Pará de Minas have been emphasizing that the population should be careful with fake news. One of the information that was denied on Sunday was about the dam rupture, which did not happen.

State Civil Defense denies dam failure in Pará de Minas and warns against fake news pic.twitter.com/fOfZQZcYil — State of Minas (@em_com) January 10, 2022

“What we have to emphasize is that the population, when receiving information, uses the official channels: Fire Department, Civil Police, Military Police, Civil Defense and City Hall. So that we don’t manage conflict and don’t make the population totally uninformed or insecure”, highlighted Elias Diniz. “One of the data that I want to reassure the population is that the community of Carioca is outside the risk map of the plant itself in the event of a rupture. At the same time, we have a situation that the water there will never reach Pará de Minas. Unfortunately, yesterday we had news in which the staff spoke of 60 meters high. No, it’s 60 meters of radius that we’ll have there with the possibility of the water spreading”, he informed.

Anyway, the mayor took the opportunity to reinforce the alert for riverside communities. “Faced with a possible rupture of the Carioca dam, we have to consider that the river that surrounds it, the São João River, at the meeting with the Ribeirão Paciência, both will significantly increase in volume. What you need to analyze is that everyone, if you have any relatives on the margins of one of them, these people need to leave”, said the mayor. According to him, the floods registered yesterday in some stretches have already caused damage to rural producers, including the deaths of animals.

Water supply could be compromised

Also this morning, Águas de Pará de Minas, responsible for supplying the municipality, said that the city’s water collection units were affected by flooding. Technicians are already working on site, but there is still a possibility that the supply will be harmed. The company urges residents to conserve water.

What does Santanense say?

Santanense is a textile company that has industrial units in Itaúna and Pará de Minas. It has the concession for Usina do Carioca, which produces energy for the factory. By means of a note dated Sunday and sent this morning to EM, Santanense informed that it has been monitoring the volume of water in the dam and that, “despite having been identified the partial removal of the accessory conduit fixed to the dam, the structure of the dam remains preserved”. Read in full below: