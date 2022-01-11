Techland clarifies that campaign will have 20 hours

Recently, Techland revealed, in a publication on twitter, which players will need 500 hours to complete 100% of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. This statement generated some doubts among players, but now everything has been clarified in a company statement: the main campaign of the game will take about 20 to 30 hours.

The time published on the social network considers “a very specific style of play among many possibilities”. That said, the 500-hour forecast is for anyone who wants to grab every collectible, easter eggs, see every possible ending, and visit every corner of the map — this one four times longer than the first game.

Techland also understands that it takes 80 hours of gameplay for anyone who wants to complete the side quests, get to know the whole story and engage with all the main characters in Dying Light 2. But again, this will depend on one’s playstyle.

Finally, the company will share a roadmap with post-launch details for the sequel in the coming weeks. Remembering that the game will make its debut in February 4th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Dying Light 2 physical media pre-order is now available

The release of Dying Light 2 is right there and that means that the pre-sale of physical media for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 has started in Brazil. See the details and take the opportunity to guarantee your copy!