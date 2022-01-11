Technology: sector should create more than 700 thousand jobs | News Brazil | Online Diary

The Brazilian job market promises good opportunities for technology professionals. A study carried out by the Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technologies Companies (Brasscom) projects that the sector should create 797 thousand new jobs in Brazil by 2025. as a result of the changes in the ways of working that occurred with the pandemic, the association warns that there will be a lack of professionals to fill about 530 thousand of the total of new expected vacancies.

Focusing on the period from 2021 to 2025, the study “Demand for Talents in ICT and TCEM Strategy” reassesss the projection of demand for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals in the country after the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic. . Brasscom’s Intelligence and Information specialist, Helena Loiola Persona, explains that in 2019 the association made a projection for the period between 2019 and 2024, which predicted a demand for 420,000 professionals. However, what has been observed over the years is that demand could be even greater, especially with the influence of the pandemic. “What happened in 2020, with the Covid pandemic, was that we saw an acceleration of hiring in the technology sector, very driven by the advancement of technologies and the digital transformation of companies because we know that there was a boom in e-commerce , a boom in delivery platforms and the migration to the home office. All this accelerated the hiring process a lot and we realized that we had to review the projection that was made last year”.

The new projection points to the demand for almost 800 thousand new jobs for the software, services and IT in House sectors, as Brasscom defines the IT professional who works in companies that do not have IT as a social object. With this, the scenario that emerges for the next three years is one of great opportunities not only to guarantee employment for professionals in this area, but also to improve the socioeconomic conditions of many families. “We observed that the average remuneration of the in-house IT sector is 2.9 times higher than the national average salary and the average remuneration of professionals in the software and services area is 2.6 times higher than the average salary national, so it is a very big opportunity ahead”, considers Helena. “And this opportunity is for everyone because, once we had the Covid pandemic, the reality of companies changed with the issue of the home office. Once we have this demand, the growth of the technology sector, nothing prevents the company from being headquartered in São Paulo and hiring, for example, in Pará”.

Drawing an overview of jobs, the study noted that the State of São Paulo concentrated approximately 44% of technology jobs in September 2021, according to data from the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) of the Ministry of Labor. However, the specialist in Intelligence and Information at Brasscom points out that, when the study refers to São Paulo, it refers to the state where the companies are located and not necessarily where the company’s employees are working. “If we take the data from Pará itself, according to the September 2021 data from Caged, we can see that it is in 18th place in the list of states, with 5,396 jobs in software, services and IT in the house. It is well below São Paulo, which is the largest state and has 526 thousand jobs”, he contextualizes. “But these are companies that are in Pará and have to make the declaration of jobs there, this does not map, for example, employees who work for companies in São Paulo, but live in Pará. So, it does not map this issue of the home office ”, reiterates.

The difficulty in hiring professionals in the area to meet the demand is another indicator pointed out by Helena that demonstrates that the opportunity expands to the entire national territory. Making a correlation with training in higher education courses in technology, what the study observed is that the last Higher Education Census registered the training of only 53 thousand professionals with a technological profile in higher education, which is much lower than the average demand year of 159 thousand professionals drawn up by Brasscom.

A software engineer specializing in computer networks, university professor Eudes Danilo da Silva Mendonça highlights that the pandemic has generated a boom in the technological area that, naturally, demanded and will continue to demand technology professionals, especially development professionals. “There was a great demand for people to start creating a website, which is no longer used much, and especially creating applications. So, this creation of applications brought a great demand for the development area, which ended up being one of the fastest growing sectors. At the same time, due to this need for applications, the demand for the telecommunications area was also very high”.

The professor considers that even people who sometimes did not have access to a broadband network solution or a better data plan had to adapt to the reality of remote service. As a result, the telecommunications area was also busy, taking a path of no return. “Both companies and employees have improved their links because, today, the home office solution is a reality. Our children also had to, at some point, have a school office and we had to improve the quality of access for all this to happen”.

Along with all this demand for quality of communication, applications and computerization of processes, Eudes believes that there is a strengthening of a new demand in the area of ​​technology, that of security. “Today we have a large area of ​​professionals for development already trained by educational institutions, telecommunications as well, but now there is also a large area for security professionals, so that they can keep all this working, which is very complex”, points. “The demand for technology professionals occurs at various levels of training, but of course, the more specialist, the better the salary”.

PARK

Installed inside the campus of the Federal University of Pará (UFPA), the Parque de Ciência e Tecnologia Guamá (PCT Guamá) clearly shows the scenario of the heating up of the technology area, not only with regard to the offer of new vacancies, but also among the professionals who decide to undertake in the area. The professor at UFPA and CEO of PCT Guamá, Rodrigo Quites, points out that in Brazil there are 50 technology parks, and in the Amazon the only one that exists is the PCT Guamá. In all of them, here in Brazil and in the world, IT and, mainly, the software area is the one that attracts the largest number of companies. “Today we don’t know any graduate students, whether from UFPA or other institutions, who are not employed or who do not have successful companies. It is a really heated area”, he considers. “Today, at PCT Guamá we have a total of 50 companies that live there and of these, one third are companies in the IT area”.

The professor points out that, in the technology park, there are small and micro-enterprises formed by students who have recently left college, to the Federal Data Processing Service, which also resides there and is a Federal Government company. “The IT and software area needs professionals of different levels. It’s not just university level, but we also need people with high school education. There are several tasks in software development that people with technical training, training as a programmer, for example, can perform”, he presents. “Depending on the scale of the project, we will have people from high school, through people with degrees, to people with a doctorate who are working with a specific sector. So, it is not an exclusive area, there is room for everyone, as long as people have a good background in mathematics and the knowledge of English, which is still very necessary in this area”.

employability

SECTORS

Main job generators in the next five years

Mature Technologies

Big Data and Analytics – 26.1%

Cloud – 16.8%

Web Mobile and others – 16.4%

Emerging Technologies

Artificial Intelligence – 13.8%

Internet of Things – 12.8%

Blockchain – 6.3%

Information Security – 5.2%

Niche Technologies

Social Networks – 1.0%

Virtual Reality – 0.8%

Robotics – 0.5%

3D Printing – 0.3%

SKILLS

In addition to technical knowledge, among the socio-emotional skills demanded of technology professionals by the market are:

*good communication;

* know how to work in a team;

*logical reasoning;

*Problem solving;

*continuous search for knowledge improvement.

Source: Brasscom.