Ten jobs that will emerge with the metaverse by 2030

An alternate world, beyond the universe we live in. This is the metaverse — the idea is to replicate what we do in the real world in a 100% digital way. Recently, Facebook announced investment in the technology and even changed the name of the company to Meta.

In the metaverse, users can create avatars to represent them in the digital environment. Through them, they will be able to learn, shop, work, socialize and connect with co-workers, friends and family. Sue Young, director of products at Facebook, says that “instead of just looking at the device’s screen, you will be there”.

The avatar will be able to interact, in a virtual way, with the company’s corporate environment, walk through the corridors, ask questions and exchange ideas in the corridors, stop for a coffee or chat with colleagues at lunch. Another possibility is to participate in fairs, events or job interviews using augmented reality.

Companies such as Samsung and Hyundai are already using augmented reality in the recruitment and selection of new professionals. And they started doing it even before the metaverse became trendy.

Metaverse is already a trend in several companies (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

With so much news, many may feel insecure about the future of their work and profession. “The metaverse proposes significant changes and can pose threats to our basic needs, such as security, stability and belonging,” says marketing master Tatiany Melecchi, CEO of Transforma People & Performance.

She highlights that this technology intends to recreate the face-to-face environment in digital and provide an experience of greater relational proximity. “Virtual work will be less lonely and with more spontaneous and natural relationships”, he ponders.

The growing use of these technologies must require adaptation of professionals and companies, in addition to demanding new knowledge, skills, behaviors and social dynamics. As a result, new professions should emerge by 2030. See what they are below!

1. Metaverse Research Scientist

It will be responsible for building something similar to the theory of everything, in which the entire world is visible and can be digitally triggered. That architecture will be the foundation for the rest: games, ads, factory quality control, connected health, and so on.

2. Metaverse Planner

This professional will identify market opportunities, build business cases, influence engineering roadmaps, develop key metrics, and more. He will drive the entire process: from proof of concept to pilot and deployment.

3. Ecosystem developer

It will coordinate with partners and governments to ensure that the features created are possible on a large scale. It will be responsible for seeking government investments in infrastructure and encouraging the entire community of participants. You will need to focus on interoperability to ensure that users can use your virtual items in different experiences.

4. Metaverse Security Manager

With the amount and diversity of sensors, headsets and cameras used in the metaverse, the volume of data on individuals, products and private and government organizations will be unimaginable. This professional will predict how the functionality will be used to identify safety critical components, systems and associated manufacturing steps.

Security is essential to protect data in the metaverse (Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Nubelson Fernandes)

5. Metaverse Hardware Builder

In addition to the code, the metaverse will have sensors, cameras and headphones. The metaverse hardware builder is going to be the expert in creating these devices.

6. Metaverse story teller

He will be responsible for creating engaging narratives and telling stories about products, people and companies in the context of the metaverse.

7. World Builder

This role will require many of the skills of video game designers, albeit with a different set of rules and processes. World builders will need to be forward-thinking and open to new possibilities.

8. Ad blocking specialist

As with many sites today, the sale of ads will exist in the metaverse. So ad blockers will be needed: experts in them will have to think about how to attack ads embedded in the metaverse.

9. Avatar developers

In the metaverse, everyone can create their own virtual identity. “These avatars can be used to socialize, work, promote products and other applications,” says Tatiany. “It will take professionals who can help create and customize avatars for individuals and businesses.”

10. Metaverse Cybersecurity

These professionals will be responsible for blocking attacks in real time and ensuring that laws and protocols are reconsidered and adequate — or even created — to include all the risks of the metaverse.