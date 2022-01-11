Tereza Seiblitz opens the game after André Gonçalves spends a luxurious New Year’s Eve in Angra dos Reis

The actress is the mother of Manuela, the artist’s eldest daughter, to whom he owes R$109,000; The actor has already had house arrest ordered for not paying alimony to another daughter

The actress Tereza Seiblitz, who is mother of Manuela, eldest daughter of André Gonçalves, commented on what he thought of the fact that the actor spent New Year’s Eve in a luxury hotel in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. The matter had repercussions because André already had house arrest ordered for not paying alimony. In addition to Manuela, 22, he is also the father of Pedro Arthur, 19 years old, with actress Myrian Rios, and valentine, 18 years old, as a result of his relationship with the actress Cynthia Benini. For his eldest daughter alone, the actor owes an amount of R$109,000. After an interview with Tereza was shown on Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, she used social media to explain that what made her “nauseous” was him talking badly about her daughter in the media and not the posts he made on New Year’s Eve.

“I hadn’t even seen [as publicações], I don’t care how he spent the New Year, that is not part of the problem”, declared the artist. André even posted a video on social media saying that he was invited to spend New Year’s Eve at the luxury hotel and that he did not spend on the trip. In publications, he does not appear wearing an electronic anklet. Teresa also commented on Instagram stories that André lied when he said that Manuela has been trying to arrest him for five years and that she was the one who filed the lawsuit against him. “The process started in 2009 and when Manu turned 18 she had to stay ahead”, he commented. It is worth remembering that the arrest was decreed by the Justice of Santa Catarina for the debt of more than R$ 350 thousand that André has with Valentina, his youngest daughter. At the time, the actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, said that he would serve the sentence, as he had no way of paying off the debt for being unemployed.

Teresa’s relationship with André was not always troubled and, when Manuela was still a child, they reached an agreement. “I had a friendly relationship with him for a long time. He was never a daily father, but he was a happy father and I always made a point of welcoming him the way he was”, commented the actress in an interview with “Domingo Espetacular” that aired last weekend. The actress said that after a few years, André stopped making the payment correctly. “It started to become an issue when I wasn’t contacted anymore. He lowered the pension, I tried to talk to him about three times, he was very rude and sent me a lawyer”, said the artist, who currently does not have a good relationship with her ex.