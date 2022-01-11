Tesla owner does cryptomining in the car and earns BRL 4,500/month

A news released on Saturday (8) by CNBC showed a new way of digital mining: using the energy of your vehicle parked in the garage with a computer connected. According to the report, the owner of a 2018 Tesla Model 3 has accomplished the feat, and is earning about $800 a month.

Like Elon Musk, miner Siraj Raval is passionate about Tesla and digital currencies. He told the CNBC who manages to make some money with his car parked in the garage, using an Apple Mac Mini M1 and some graphics processors (which he didn’t reveal) connected to a 12V socket, the cigarette lighter type, connected to the vehicle’s battery. The report did not have access to the GPU model used in the experiment.

Raval said he is aware that one of the consequences of this unprecedented process of cryptomining will be the cancellation of the factory warranty on his vehicle. But he doesn’t care, as he understands that, after computing the cost of electricity and installing the equipment, the end result is worth it.

What do the experts say?

Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash/Reproduction.Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash

THE CNBC heard from Chris Allessi who, in addition to being the first electric car dealer in the state of Wisconsin, also experimented with mining cryptocurrencies in 2018, using the battery of his 2017 Tesla Model S. Although he made some money, because he didn’t pay for the electricity he used, Alessi questions Raval’s profits.

The specialist weighs the value of the vehicle. “Why would you put this kind of wear and tear on a car worth between $40,000 to $100,000?” asks the dealer, and sums it up: “Did it work? , to the point of being profitable in some way, shape or form? No”.