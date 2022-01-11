The American who received the 1st pig heart transplant in history – 01/11/2022

David Bennett, 57, is doing well, according to doctors, three days after the seven-hour experimental procedure.

A patient in the United States has become the first person in the world to receive a genetically modified heart transplant from a pig.

David Bennett, 57, is doing well, doctors say, three days after the experimental seven-hour procedure in Baltimore.

The transplant was considered the last hope of saving Bennett’s life, although it’s still unclear what his chances of long-term survival are.

“It was either die or have this transplant,” explained Bennett the day before the surgery. “I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last choice.”

Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center were given a special license by the US medical regulator to perform the procedure, based on the fact that Bennett would have died without it.

He was ruled ineligible for a human transplant – a decision that is often made when the patient is in very poor health.

For the medical team that performed the transplant, the unprecedented procedure is the culmination of years of research and could change lives around the world.

‘One step closer’

Surgeon Bartley Griffith said the surgery brings the world “one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis,” according to a statement from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Today 17 people die a day in the US waiting for a transplant, with more than 100,000 on the waiting list.

The possibility of using animal organs for the so-called xenotransplantation (transplanting cells, tissues or organs from one species to another) to meet the demand for transplants is a possibility that has been studied for years. The use of pig heart valves is already common.

In October 2021, surgeons in New York announced that they had successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a person. At the time, the operation was the most advanced experiment yet. However, the recipient on that occasion was brain dead and with no hope of recovery.

Bennett hopes his transplant will allow him to continue living. He was bedridden for six weeks before surgery and hooked up to a machine that kept him alive after he was diagnosed with terminal heart disease.

“I can’t wait to get out of bed after I recover,” he said last week.

On Monday (1/10), it was reported that Bennett was already breathing on his own. But it is unclear exactly what will happen from now on.

The pig used in the transplant was genetically modified to eliminate several genes that would have led to the organ being rejected by Bennett’s body, the AFP news agency reported.

David Bennett Jr, the patient’s son, told the Associated Press that the family is in “uncharted territory at this time.” But he added: “He realizes the magnitude of what has been done and really realizes the importance of it.”

“We’ve never done this on a human before and I like to think we’ve given him a better option than continuing his therapy,” said surgeon Bartley Griffith. “But if [ele viverá] a day, week, month, year, I can’t say.”