The American who received the 1st pig heart transplant in history

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago

Bartley P Griffith with patient David Bennett in early January

Credit, University of Maryland School of Medicine

photo caption,

Surgeon Bartley Griffith with patient David Bennett in early January

A patient in the United States has become the first person in the world to receive a genetically modified heart transplant from a pig.

David Bennett, 57, is doing well, doctors say, three days after the experimental seven-hour procedure in Baltimore.

The transplant was considered the last hope of saving Bennett’s life, although it’s still unclear what his chances of long-term survival are.

“It was either die or have this transplant,” explained Bennett the day before the surgery. “I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last choice.”

