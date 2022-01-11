‘The chip still hasn’t fallen’, says elderly woman who witnessed accident in Capitólio

The family trip turned into trauma after Zilma Fontes, 79, and all her relatives on board a boat witnessed the fall of part of the rock in Capitólio (MG), 293 km from Belo Horizonte. “Three minutes before we were right under it, taking pictures,” he told the R7.

The tourist, a native of Minas Gerais, mourned the death of the ten victims of the tragedy, while thanking her for being able to return home safely. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. We are fine, but very shaken because we saw everything. It was horrible, people screaming”, he said.

While under the canyon taking pictures, the family noticed some rocks moving from the wall, but did not interpret that as an imminent danger. Zilma and her family even continued to make videos while the boat they were on left the place. A little further away from the rock that collapsed, one of the records shows exactly the fall of the rock of more than 10 thousand tons.

The family stayed one more day in the city before ending the trip and decided to attend the mass for the victims. “We prayed for the victims, but at the celebration, almost nothing was said about it. [da cidade] it was very heavy. Just sad,” he added.

It is not yet known what caused the accident, which occurred on Saturday (8), around 12:30 pm. The Navy and the Civil Police launched an investigation to investigate the causes of the fall in Lake Furnas.

In a press conference on Sunday (9), the mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Geraldo da Silva (Progressistas), said it was ‘injustice’ to hold responsibility. “From now on, we need to monitor [geológico]”, he declared.

About 50 military personnel, including firefighters and members of the Navy, participate in the search operations, which include 11 divers, four speedboats and three watercraft. Another seven vehicles support the work. In addition to the ten victims killed, all members of the same boat, more than 30 people were injured.