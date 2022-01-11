The Cold War is over, but attitudes are the same; read analysis – International

For the US government, the negotiations started in Geneva they are about ending the possibility of a major war in Europe – triggered by an eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine – and upholding the principle that countries do not redefine their borders by force. For Vladimir Putin, the issue can be much more complex: his ability to turn time back to the mid-1990s, using the current moment in history to, in the words of conservative historian Niall Ferguson, “recreate the former sphere of influence” soviet”.

Russia’s demands are notable: if the West wants an end to threats against Ukraine, Putin says, it must withdraw its weapons, troops and even its nuclear weapons from the former Soviet republics — and ensure that Ukraine and other countries in the region never join the nato.

Whether or not this position echoes the Berlin crisis of 1961, which led to the construction of the Wall, or the Warsaw Pact countries’ invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968, the similarities (and some significant differences) are present.

The lesson is that, even if the Cold War ended a long time ago, the same behaviors persist. In the three decades that have passed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, tension between the world’s top nuclear adversaries has never been higher – making the path to peaceful de-escalation even more difficult to discern.

The good news, analysts noted, is that no one is threatening to use their most fearsome weapons. However, for anyone who, in the early 1990s, imagined that the Russia of 2022 would be integrated into the Europe, which will unfold this week in a series of summits serves as a reminder that there was never anything definitive about post-Cold War European security.

For Putin, at least, this was all a temporary arrangement, subject to renegotiation once the distribution of power in the international order seemed more promising.

The concern among officials is that Russia is bowing to this week’s diplomatic moves only to declare that its concerns have not yet been addressed – and Putin will try to seize more territory in eastern Ukraine or harm the government in Kiev with cyber and security attacks. other types. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO

* IS A JOURNALIST AND WRITER