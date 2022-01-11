The difference between Paulo Sousa and Renato is brutal

Flamengo presented yesterday (10) the Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who arrives to replace Renato Gaúcho and left a good impression on fans after a negative reaction on social media when it was reported that he was hired by the red-black club.

At the UOL News Sport, Mauro Cezar Pereira highlights the way in which the coach knew how to win the crowd with his communication on social networks and also did well in the first interview on arrival at Flamengo, which shows a big difference to his predecessor.

“The reference that Flamengo had as a coach giving an interview was Renato Gaúcho. From Renato to Paulo Sousa, even from an intellectual point of view, when the guy opens his mouth, you realize that the difference is brutal, Renato said what he ? Question about tactics, ‘this I talk to my players, I talk to my group, I trust my group’. Is that all you have to say to the fans of the team you command? le spoke with all the letters of commitment, in other words, demanding the players, that they will have to commit themselves, they will have to train more”, says Mauro.

“Another point that I found very important, he called invisible training, which he meant that when you leave the CT your work routine is not over, you are an athlete, you have to sleep well, you have to eat well, you have to being well prepared, this is the invisible training he referred to, that is, the commitment goes beyond working hours inside the CT, it is the athlete’s day to day, the guy has to be on the tip of his hooves. tactical variations, about occupying space, about playing pressuring the opponent, which is something that Flamengo fans like to see”, he adds.

Mauro emphasizes the criticism made by the coach in relation to the movement of Flamengo’s midfield, in what was left for Renato Gaúcho, and says that the interview was good and gives a good breath to the fan.

“He said that on the field, Flamengo’s movement in the middle of the field is precarious, I found a very clear criticism of the previous work there, based on the games he watched Flamengo at the end of 2021, that is, it even left for the Renato, I think he did very well, the press conference was great, if his work is as good as the press conference, the fans can get excited”, he concludes.