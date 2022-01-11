The Hungry Badger That May Have Discovered Treasure in Spain

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on The Hungry Badger That May Have Discovered Treasure in Spain 5 Views

badger in the wild

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Discovery that may have been made by a badger occurred in northern Spain

Researchers say a badger in search of food may have unearthed the largest collection of Roman coins ever found in northern Spain.

The 209 pieces were discovered by two archaeologists on a visit to the cave of La Cuesta, in the municipality of Grado (Asturias), alongside a local resident. The treasure was seen near the den of an animal, which researchers believe is a badger.

According to a report recently published in a scientific journal specializing in archeology, the mustelid likely found the coin collection while desperately looking for food last winter.

The badger would have inserted its legs into a small crevice near its refuge in search of earthworms and other invertebrates.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro attacks Camilo and says PT governors did “something to haunt” in the pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized state managers this Monday, 10, for their actions during …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved