The Hungry Badger That May Have Discovered Treasure in Spain

January 10, 2022 Updated 57 minutes ago

Discovery that may have been made by a badger occurred in northern Spain

Researchers say a badger in search of food may have unearthed the largest collection of Roman coins ever found in northern Spain.

The 209 pieces were discovered by two archaeologists on a visit to the cave of La Cuesta, in the municipality of Grado (Asturias), alongside a local resident. The treasure was seen near the den of an animal, which researchers believe is a badger.

According to a report recently published in a scientific journal specializing in archeology, the mustelid likely found the coin collection while desperately looking for food last winter.

The badger would have inserted its legs into a small crevice near its refuge in search of earthworms and other invertebrates.

Heavy snowfall hit the region when Storm Filomena hit Spain in 2021, making the season’s conditions even more difficult.

The coin collection was considered an “exceptional find”, dating between the 3rd and 5th centuries AD.

Researchers believe that the coins were hidden at the site after the invasion of the region by a Germanic people, the Suevi.

The coins were minted in places as far away as Constantinople (now Istanbul, Turkey) and Thessaloniki, Greece, according to one of the researchers who spoke to the Spanish newspaper El País.

The researchers added that this was the largest treasure trove of Roman coins found in a cave in northern Spain to date.

Other finds have already occurred in the dense forests of Grado. In the 1930s, 14 gold coins from the time of Constantine I, a Roman emperor who reigned from 306 to 337 AD, were also found in the area, says El País.

The research project, funded by the cultural department of the province of Asturias, is in its first phase and the researchers hope to return to the area to do more excavations.