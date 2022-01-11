‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will be jealous when he catches Flávia and Gabriel’s kiss | come around

▶️ Remember Gabriel’s arrival:
Gabriel returns earlier than agreed and Carmem is excited
Passion at first sight 💘
Gabriel (Caio Manhente) will interrupt the conversation between Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
Gabriel arrived from New York and was delighted with Flavia, from the first time he saw her.
Flavia and Gabriel meet
In love, the son of Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) is determined to conquer the dancer, who has also been thinking a lot about the new suitor. Um, there was a chemistry… 🔥😏
Gabriel meets Flavia at Cosméticos Terrare
New love triangle 👫👨⚕️
Flávia has already declared herself a thousand times to Guilherme, but the doctor insisted on saving his marriage to Rose (Bárbara Colen), even though he was shaken by the kisses he received from the dancer. 👀
Flavia and Guilherme kiss
But it seems the tables will turn: devastated by the thought that Rose betrayed him, the doctor will seek solace in Flávia’s arms.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will try to get closer to Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“You were right about my marriage. It was a mistake to insist on staying with Rose”, Guilherme will assume.
▶️ Review the scene in which Guilherme discovers Rose’s old case:
Guilherme sees the picture of Baby and Rose together
The dancer will be thrilled to hear of the end of the doctor’s marriage, but Gabriel will arrive and will end their conversation.
Gabriel (Caio Manhente) will be suspicious of Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) in ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Is that guy your boyfriend?” Gabriel will ask.
Thinking of making Guilherme jealous and losing Gabriel, the dancer will pull Carmem’s son and kiss him. Wow! 😍
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will catch Flávia (Valentina Herszage) kissing Gabriel (Caio Manhente) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
“No. I didn’t even know this guy was going to show up here. Forget about it. Give me a kiss”, says the dancer.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will be jealous of Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
Who won’t like to see the lovebirds together will be Guilherme, who will be uncomfortable with the kiss.
Did the queue go to Flávia? 🤔
👉 Keep an eye on the summary of the week to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!
11 Jan
Tuesday
Guilherme asks to talk to Flávia. Rose enters the house after Baby leaves. Gabriel arrives at the karaoke and Flávia kisses him in front of Guilherme. Celina makes Rose intrigues her son. Nedda thinks about getting revenge on Tetê. Ingrid decides to leave the house, but Paula doesn’t believe it. Daniel leaves the hospital. Bianca starts cardiac rehabilitation. Celina confesses that she set up to separate Guilherme and Rose, and Daniel scolds her. Nedda kicks Tetê out of the Neném Coiffeur. Bianca rebels in the hospital and Rose tries to calm the girl down. Paula surprises Neném during training. Guilherme decides to hire delegate Nunes as a detective to keep an eye on Rose.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!