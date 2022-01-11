‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will put detective behind Rose | come around

Come find out who will be the detective who will be on Rose’s tail 👀👇
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) sees an old photo of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Guilherme went crazy with jealousy when he found an old photo of Rose in Neném’s arms.
Guilherme sees the picture of Baby and Rose together
Celina puts the photo of Rose and Baby in the folder that Joana gave to Guilherme
Believing that Rose has a secret affair with Baby, William will ask for the delegate Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) investigate the alleged betrayal of his wife.
Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) will be hired to investigate Rose (Bárbara Colen) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Does the Doctor want to put someone after his wife? To catch her with her lover?”, Nunes will ask.
“Exactly, Nunes. I need a flagrant, proof that Rose is cheating on me. Photo, video, audio, in short, anything”, the doctor will explain.
▶️ Review Rose and Baby’s kiss:
Baby stops Rose from falling, and the two end up kissing.
11 Jan
Tuesday
Guilherme asks to talk to Flávia. Rose enters the house after Baby leaves. Gabriel arrives at the karaoke and Flávia kisses him in front of Guilherme. Celina makes Rose intrigues her son. Nedda thinks about getting revenge on Tetê. Ingrid decides to leave the house, but Paula doesn’t believe it. Daniel leaves the hospital. Bianca starts cardiac rehabilitation. Celina confesses that she set up to separate Guilherme and Rose, and Daniel scolds her. Nedda kicks Tetê out of the Neném Coiffeur. Bianca rebels in the hospital and Rose tries to calm the girl down. Paula surprises Neném during training. Guilherme decides to hire delegate Nunes as a detective to keep an eye on Rose.
