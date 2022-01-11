‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will kick Ingrid out of the house | come around

Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will face Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
The relationship between Ingrid and Paula has been strained since Flávia moved into the businesswoman’s house.
Ingrid hears Paula praise Flávia and is devastated
Fight between mother and daughter 💃🧍♀️
Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) feels rejected by Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“I can’t take it anymore, Tuninha (Jussara Freire). I’m going to miss you a lot, but I have to go,” she says to the housekeeper.
▶️ Review the scene of Paula being rude to Ingrid:
Paula is rude to Ingrid and Tuninha scolds her
Paula will think it’s all just drama for her daughter, and will get tough with Ingrid. 😱
“Do you really want to leave, Ingrid? Leave this good life behind? So go! Spark from here! Now!”, provoked the businesswoman.
▶️ Review Paula revealing that she had another daughter:
Paula reveals to Ingrid that she lost a daughter and she is shocked
Jeez! How will this fight end? 😨
11 Jan
Tuesday
Guilherme asks to talk to Flávia. Rose enters the house after Baby leaves. Gabriel arrives at the karaoke and Flávia kisses him in front of Guilherme. Celina makes Rose intrigues her son. Nedda thinks about getting revenge on Tetê. Ingrid decides to leave the house, but Paula doesn’t believe it. Daniel leaves the hospital. Bianca starts cardiac rehabilitation. Celina confesses that she set up to separate Guilherme and Rose, and Daniel scolds her. Nedda kicks Tetê out of the Neném Coiffeur. Bianca rebels in the hospital and Rose tries to calm the girl down. Paula surprises Neném during training. Guilherme decides to hire delegate Nunes as a detective to keep an eye on Rose.
