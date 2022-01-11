‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will kick Ingrid out of the house | come around

11 Jan Tuesday

Guilherme asks to talk to Flávia. Rose enters the house after Baby leaves. Gabriel arrives at the karaoke and Flávia kisses him in front of Guilherme. Celina makes Rose intrigues her son. Nedda thinks about getting revenge on Tetê. Ingrid decides to leave the house, but Paula doesn’t believe it. Daniel leaves the hospital. Bianca starts cardiac rehabilitation. Celina confesses that she set up to separate Guilherme and Rose, and Daniel scolds her. Nedda kicks Tetê out of the Neném Coiffeur. Bianca rebels in the hospital and Rose tries to calm the girl down. Paula surprises Neném during training. Guilherme decides to hire delegate Nunes as a detective to keep an eye on Rose.

