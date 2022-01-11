‘The transporter wants driverless trucks’, says Scania director

With over 25 years of experience in the Brazilian heavy vehicle market, Silvio Munhoz know everything about Scania. His involvement with the Swedish brand began in 2002, as director of the codeme, in Guarulhos (SP). In 2006, he joined the truck manufacturer’s branch in Parents. Currently, he is the solutions sales director, which involves both the technologies that are embedded in the vehicles and the management systems used by customers and dealerships. In addition, he is the company’s spokesperson – the new president, Fábio Souza, just arrived from South Africa and will be presented to the press only on the 18th of February.

2021 was a paradoxical year for truck manufacturers. There was a rise in demand, especially from sectors such as agribusiness and construction. However, parts were missing. How did Scania handle this?

It was a very good year for Scania. Especially considering the failures in the supply chain, combined with the huge demand for new trucks. In addition, the prices of items such as steel, rubber and plastics, among many others, soared. So we had to guarantee long-term price conditions amid short-term cost instability. In any case, the difference between the number of orders and deliveries made was between 8% and 12%. In other words, it is quite a feat.

Scania launched a line of gas trucks in the country. And the reception throughout 2021 was very good. What are the plans for 2022?

The new generation of Scania trucks was launched at the turn of 2018 to 2019. In the case of models with a gas engine, the big launch took place at Fenatran 2019 (transport sector fair held in September). The expectation was to sell about 200 trucks by the end of 2021. However, in November last year we had already sold more than 600 units, with deliveries scheduled for until mid-2022. Even considering the high price of gas, this type of truck is interesting, mainly because of the reduction of pollutant emissions. Scania’s investments are based on the good acceptance of the new solutions by the market. An important fact is that, at the beginning of 2023, the Proconve P8, a new phase of the emission control program, which is equivalent to the euro 6. So there will be more technological advances. Therefore, the product will also be more expensive, because of the technologies needed to meet Euro 6. Despite this, there will be gains for the consumer. In addition to polluting less, these trucks will be more economical. Thus, the positive impact will not only be environmental, but also on the cost of operation.

To reduce emissions, manufacturers are investing in electrification. In Europe, Scania already has electric trucks. Will they be sold in Brazil?

Brazil follows, with some delay, the European market. Euro 6, which I spoke about earlier, came into force in Europe at the end of 2016. In the case of electrification, it is similar. Demand is faster in Europe because of the environmental issue, which is more forceful there. However, it has already started in Brazil. The electric truck will come to Brazil in a few years. As we did in Europe, the offer should start with models for distribution in urban centers, which require smaller batteries. It is in Scania’s plans to bring both vehicles for the transport of cargo and passengers. In Europe, we already have electrified buses, which will also come to Brazil. This is a natural evolution. But we don’t just have electrified solutions. In addition to gas engines, we have 100% biodiesel models. These products are part of the movement from fossil fuels to electrification. However, electricity is only interesting if it is generated cleanly. In Brazil, unfortunately because of the water crisis, the use of thermoelectric plants grew. Most use diesel, and a few use gas. So it makes no sense for you to have an electric vehicle that uses energy generated by fossil fuel.

New technologies, such as connectivity and management systems, are increasingly present in trucks. Is this a trend for 2022?

There is a strong tendency for trucks to gain more and more technologies. It is the customers who ask for this to improve the management of operations. Stopped truck does not generate revenue. Therefore, it is possible to know in advance when it will need maintenance, for example. The system informs that the workshop closest to that truck can receive it on that day and time. And it lists the items and professionals needed to perform the intervention. When the truck arrives, everything is ready for service.

With technological advances, some carriers say they lack qualified drivers. Is there demand for standalone models?

The driver profile has changed. He became a consultant for the logistics operation. The trucks have smart gears, speed controls and they avoid leaving the lane of the road. They even brake on their own if there is an imminent risk of an accident, for example. The driver became even more important to improve the logistics operation of the carrier. Obviously, this requires qualification and there is a shortage of this type of professional. In Europe, Scania is already successfully testing convoys with five trucks, three of which are autonomous. There is a driver for what opens and for the one at the end of the line. The middle three don’t have a driver. There are already entrepreneurs asking when Scania will bring this solution to the Brazilian market.

Did mr. lost sleep over having to make a very difficult decision?

For any manager in Brazil, it is rare to go a year without a serious crisis. I lost sleep several times during the time of rampant inflation. But the hardest part is trying to explain to Swedish and Finnish shareholders why the rules here change so much, and so quickly.

