The worst thing about football’s cartology loses one of its biggest enemies – 01/10/2022

Reporter Andrew Jennings was the cornerstone of football’s top hat even before the FBI. His books emerged giving real shocks to those who imagined our sport going unscathed in the face of dishonest characters that vampirized it for decades.

The Scotsman denounced them, threw open the blows and plays outside the four lines with rich detail in his books. “Foul – The secret history of FIFA”, released in Brazil as “Jogo Sujo – o Mundo Secreto da Fifa: Buying votes and ticket scandal”, reports cases and names characters.

All with a wealth of details that leaves no doubt. Jennings was against the sycophantic media with top hats, the one that chose to partner with those who do evil (in sports) to get along. His work, consistent, lives on after the journalist’s death last Saturday.

In 2015, at the CPI do Futebol, Andrew Jennings stated that FIFA and CBF are “rotten entities”. He spoke with confidence, clarity and mastery of the subject when he pointed out the worst behind the scenes of world football. It is not by chance that the sport’s highest body came to deny him accreditation.

On two occasions I had the chance to participate, as an interviewer, in editions of “Bola da Vez” when Jennings was at the center of the program. In the first one, in 2010, I asked him about João Havelange, a powerful leader who for decades was pampered by much of the Brazilian media.

The answer? See in the video below.