Salcedo in action against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup in 2021 (Photo: Disclosure)

THE Palmeiras was negotiating the arrival of defender Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, from Mexico. However, it withdrew the proposal on the grounds of avoiding potential legal problems. Agent who negotiated the player with Verdão, Daniel Kozik, spoke about the case exclusively to OUR LECTURE.

– When I decide to speak, I will detail how the cases of agency and intermediation should or should not be developed. And detail how the athlete’s agent uses artifices and movements to benefit and harm the club, raising values ​​and putting other people to not appear. Anyway… When I’m ready. And sorry to the Palmeiras for not having been successful. There was no lack of effort and work.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Salcedo had authorized Kozik to look for interested clubs in Brazil and, after dealing with him, Verdão chose to send a proposal. The situation was going well and there was already a beginning of agreement with the Mexican defender.

However, as I learned from the NP, at the time of finalizing the negotiations, the athlete’s Ecuadorian agent wanted to take the lead and negotiate on his own. Despite the defender’s willingness to defend Alviverde, the club chose to withdraw the offer, fearing legal problems in the event of the deal being concluded.

In the meantime, Palmeiras referred the arrival of another defender: Murilo, ex-Cruzeiro, from Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia. Like Salcedo, he is also right-handed and also plays on the left side of defence.

International newspapers praise Endrick’s performances at Copinha Summary: Endrick with professionals and Palmeiras makes training game Palmeiras will play three more training games; check the week Endrick is praised by fellows and trains with professionals Summary: Endrick playmaker and numbers by defender

READ MORE