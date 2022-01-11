Thousands protest against anti-covid measures in Europe – DW – 09/01/2022

Thousands participated this Sunday (09/01) in protests in Belgium and the Czech Republic against official restrictions to contain the spread of covid-19. In Germany and Austria, the demonstrations were concentrated the day before.

At the moment, several European Union governments are adopting strict confinement measures and new requirements, in order to force a greater quota of vaccinations and booster doses.

The highly contagious omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is causing the number of cases to jump across the block. Infectologists and medical professionals warn that an outbreak of contagion, especially among unvaccinated people, could exceed hospital capacities.

Below, DW summarizes what took place during this weekend’s protests.

Belgium

About 5,000 citizens showed up on Sunday for a march in the Belgian capital, Brussels. Participants carried banners criticizing an alleged “vaccine dictatorship” and expressing discontent with the requirement for a certificate of inoculation or recovery to attend bars, restaurants and cultural events.

The protest was smaller and less violent than others in the city. 11 protesters were arrested for carrying fireworks. Another 30 were arrested at the end of the march, after a group launched “projectiles” at the police.

In the week from December 30 to January 5, Belgium recorded a 96% increase in Covid-19 cases, compared to the previous week, as well as a 28% increase in admissions.

Compulsory anti-covid vaccine for certain professional groups is a bone of contention in the Czech Republic Photo: Petr David Josek/AP/picture alliance

Czech republic

In the capital, Prague, thousands protested on Sunday against the proposal to make vaccination against the Sars-Cov-19 virus compulsory for certain age groups and professionals. Many in the crowd carried Czech flags, some chanted “Freedom, freedom!”.

The Czech government is considering making people over 60 years of age, medical staff, medical students, police and firefighters vaccinated. The measure was enacted in early December by the then prime minister, Andrej Babis.

In the meantime, his government was replaced by a five-party coalition, led by Petr Fiala. The latter considers suspending the compulsory requirement for sixty-year-olds, but has not ruled out maintaining it for certain professions.

Germany

In several German cities, protests took place on Saturday against anti-covid restrictions, in part aimed at the recently approved mandatory vaccinations for employees of hospitals and special care homes.

Most of the marches were organized by the Querdenken 711 (lateral thinking) movement. Raised in the city of Stuttgart, since the beginning of the pandemic he has opposed the confinements decreed by the government.

On Saturday, several cities across the country also witnessed counter-protests. In Minden, in the west, around 2,500 citizens formed a human chain in solidarity with a local politician attacked by an anti-vaccination group.

In Dresden, eastern Germany, more than 3,500 held a silent protest against demonstrations critical of anti-pandemic measures in the region, which have become increasingly radicalized and violent. Candles were also lit in front of the Frauenkirche church, in memory of the victims of covid-19.

Anti-protests also took place in Germany, such as in Schweinfurt, Bavaria Photo: Nicolas Armer/dpa/picture alliance

Austria

Vienna saw yet another weekend of mass protests against the Austrian government’s anti-pandemic restrictions. On Saturday, some 40,000 expressed their displeasure over plans for a general mandate for a coronavirus vaccine.

Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who tested positive on Friday, said he intends to keep the requirement from February 1.

Like numerous other European countries, Austria is grappling with a wave of Covid-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant. The country has recently managed to reduce the speed of contagions, through strict confinement, but the numbers started to grow rapidly again once the restrictions were lifted.

av(AP,AFP,DPA)