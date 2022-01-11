Ticket Information – Vasco x SKA Brasil – Copinha 2022 – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Press Office, São Januário

Vasco faces SKA Brasil-SP, this Tuesday (11/1), at 17:15, for the third round of group 24 of Copinha, at Estádio Municipal de Santana de Parnaíba. Vasco fans interested in following the game must take the following steps:

3rd Round – Group 24 – Copinha (01/11/2022)

West Sector = intended for home fans (Lagarto and SKA Brazil)

East Sector = intended for visiting fans (Rio Claro and Vasco)



1 pm – Opening the gates

15:00 – Lagarto FC-SE x Rio Claro FC

approx. 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm * By determination of the Military Police, when the second half of the match between Rio Claro FC and Vasco da Gama-RJ starts, the access gates to the stadium will be closed for access!

approx. 4:45 pm * Scheduled time for reopening the gates.

17:15 – FC Ska Brazil vs CR Vasco da Gama-RJ

approx. 6:15 pm * By determination of the Military Police, when the second half of the match between FC SKA Brasil and Lagarto-SE starts, the access gates to the stadium will be permanently closed for access!

Access information – Mandatory documents

To access the stadium, it will be mandatory to present:

– Original document with photo;

– Proof of registration generated on this site;

– Proof of two-dose/single-dose vaccination OR negative PCR test performed up to 48 hours before the game OR negative antigen test performed up to 24 hours before the game.

All precautions against COVID-19 defined by the Government of the State of São Paulo in a decree in the Official Gazette, on 10/07/2021, will be followed. Wearing a mask is mandatory during the entire stay in the surroundings and inside the stadium, and if not followed, the fan may be asked to leave.

Extra information – Access to the Stadium

Access will be via Rua João Santana Leite. For the West Sector, access must be via Gate 06. For the East Sector, via Gate 01. For fans who will go to the matches by car, it is recommended that they park on Avenida Geraldo Cezar, 2 to 5 minutes walking from the Stadium .

Furthermore, it is recommended that spectators bring the minimum and necessary personal belongings, in order to minimize the waiting time at security controls (checking personal belongings). The use of FC Ska Brasil, Lagarto, Rio Claro and Vasco da Gama shirts is allowed, and shirts from other teams or organized supporters are prohibited.

STADIUM MAP:

Final information – Fan Liability Statement

All precautions against COVID-19 defined by the Government of the State of São Paulo in a decree in the Official Gazette, on 10/07/2021, will be followed, and fans must comply with the code of conduct, under penalty of not being admitted or being removed from the stadium. Within the code of conduct, the main thing is the use of a mask, mandatory throughout the stay in the surroundings and inside the stadium.

By registering for the match, the fan agrees that he is aware of the risks inherent in the COVID-19 situation; that assumes responsibility for the possibility of contagion, even if all established health and safety measures are taken; that you agree to provide full collaboration with the club and the relevant authorities in any information or action that may be required; that he will not have access to the stadium if he does not accept the supporter’s declaration of responsibility; that it recognizes the possibility of verifying the data presented on the day of the match, being possible to withdraw it from the stadium in case of inconsistency of the data presented; that the falsification of test results is a crime and will be charged as such; and that you consent to the transfer of your personal data to Headquarters (Santana de Parnaíba), to the club (FC Ska Brasil) and to the São Paulo Football Federation, as well as to the competent health authority, if applicable, limiting its use within the scope of scope allowed by the GDPR.