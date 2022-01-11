Tonico kills Nélio in Nos Tempos do Imperador? Check the outcome of the betrayal · TV News

In this Monday’s chapter (10), Tonico (Alexandre Nero) did a series of atrocities in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After finding the whereabouts of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), the politician got into a physical fight with the former assistant and threw him off a cliff. But, after all, did the villain kill his rival in Globo’s six o’clock soap or not?

THE TV news anticipate what will happen. In the next chapters of the plot, viewers will see how Nélio will survive the betrayal of the great rascal of the story. After falling into the ravine, the fall of Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will be cushioned by the trees.

Dolores’ lover will also receive help from a forest dweller and be able to treat his injuries. After a few chapters, the young man will decide to denounce his ex-boss to the leader of the Brazilian monarchy.

Nélio will appear by surprise in the six o’clock plot

Reunion of rivals

Nélio will appear in Pedro 2º’s (Selton Mello) office with a cane and accuse Tonico of the assassination attempt. He will also say that the politician participated in plans with England and Paraguay to overthrow the monarch.

The character played by Alexandre Nero will be called by Pedro to explain himself, but he will deny such involvement: “Will your majesty listen to political intrigues? You know very well how our enemies act”, he will minimize.

“Whoever made the accusation is not your enemy, on the contrary. He was very much your friend”, will return the aristocrat. “My friend?”, the antagonist will be surprised. Nélio, then, will appear: “It’s me, Tonico”.

Pedro will also not buy the rival’s version and will announce that he will start an investigation to investigate the allegations. The deputy will then run the risk of being denounced for treason.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The feuilleton entered the final stretch. Beyond the Illusion premieres in its place on the 7th.

