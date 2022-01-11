Top Chinese education company laid off 60,000 people after Beijing crackdown – Executive Digest

New Oriental Education last year laid off about 60,000 employees as a way to deal with the fallout from Beijing’s broad industry overhaul.

China’s largest private education company by market capitalization — New Oriental Education — was one of the biggest victims of the widespread restrictions imposed on the private sector at around €100 billion, as the rules announced in July that prohibited for-profit ATL services, and prevented these companies from making a profit or increasing their capital. The justification is due to the fact that this was an extra that burdened parents’ expenses, contributing to social inequality.

Yu Minhong, the billionaire founder of New Oriental Education, confirmed the news via a post made via his personal WeChat account, adding that the company encountered “many changes in 2021”, blaming the layoffs that were made on “policies, pandemic and international relations”. New Oriental Education, known for its after-school services, had more than 88,000 full-time employees and about 17,000 faculty and contract staff as of May, according to the latest annual report.

TAL Education (TAL), another Chinese company in the same sector, announced in November that it would shift its teaching focus from kindergarten to ninth grade school curricula, and that it will now have other subjects, such as music and sports. . At the same time, it intends to expand abroad.