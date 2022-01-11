Trainer details Corinthians technical commission planning for pre-season

Corinthians returned to training this Monday, at CT Joaquim Grava, and already has a schedule outlined to arrive well in the dispute of the Paulista Championship. With the start of the tournament scheduled for January 25, Timão will have a pre-season filled with ball work on the field to compensate for the short period.

“At the beginning, there are always physical evaluations of physiotherapy, medical, nutritional areas, but, at the same time, from the first moment we are already involving the ball“, commented the physical trainer of the club, Flávio de Oliveira, saying he was in agreement with the rest of the technical commission – see the full video below.

“Sylvinho thinks that way too, we have little time, it’s practically two weeks. So the more we optimize this time, work in a specific way, the better”, he continued.

According to the professional, the expectation is that the athletes will already have training with the full group this Tuesday. Throughout this Monday, for example, players practiced the famous “bobinho” in CT.

“As of Tuesday, we divide the group, in the morning we have specific work, possession of the ball, transition… in the afternoon we work a little more at the gym and then return to the field. The beginning will be very productive” , he concluded.

In addition to training, a training game is already scheduled on Sunday, against Internacional de Limeira, also in the CT. The State’s first clash will be against Ferroviária, on the 25th, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out the video posted by Corinthians about the re-presentation

