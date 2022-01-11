Treasure Hunt: Hungry Badger Finds Ancient Roman Coins While Searching for Food | Biodiversity

Badgers are animals with short legs and brown or black fur, carnivores, and belonging to the family of mustelids. They are also often known for their avid appetite. And it was precisely this characteristic that caused 209 Roman coins to be discovered, in a cave in northern Spain, by a badger desperate for food.

The treasure found consisted of coins dated between the 3rd and 5th centuries AD and were located in a cave in the municipality of Grado, in the northern region of Asturias. They were found just meters from a badger hole.

The “exceptional finding”, as researchers called it, came months after Storm Filomena hit areas of the country with heavy snow. For experts, the snow forced the badger to increase its efforts to find food.

know more

The stock of worn Roman coins that were found appears to be from Constantinople and Thessalonica, archaeologist Alfonso Fanjul Peraza assured the newspaper. The Country. Most coins are made of copper and bronze and the largest is believed to be, weighing over eight grams and containing 4% silver.

“To date, this is the largest treasure trove of Roman coins found in a cave in northern Spain,” the researchers said in a recently published report.