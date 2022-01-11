Turkmenistan President Orders Closure of Crater Known as ‘Gate of Hell’

the president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, ordered, this Saturday, 8, the closing of a crater 70 meters in diameter that releases flames. Known worldwide as “Hell’s door”, the opening is rich in natural gas, but, according to the political leader, it negatively affects the environment and the health of people living nearby.

During a televised speech, in addition to the ecological issue, Berdymukhamedov mentioned the economic issue. “We are losing valuable natural resources, for which we could make significant profits and use them to improve the well-being of our people”, defended the president.

Crater is the result of a miscalculation

Called “Gate of Hell”, because of its flames that have been burning for more than 50 years, the crater is a tourist spot because it contrasts with the desert landscape of the place where it is located, in the village of Davarza, in the north of the Turkmen country. .

The area has a significant amount of oil and natural gas and is the result of a drilling of an underground cave made by geologists from the former Soviet Union in 1971. With the miscalculation for the drilling, the scientists decided to set fire to the site, for fear that the crater would emit poisonous gases.

The result was flames that have been burning for more than five decades, indicating Turkmenistan’s vast gas reserves.

