Turkmenistan President Orders ‘Gate of Hell’ to Close | World

The President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, said over the weekend that he wanted to put an end to the famous natural gas crater that has been burning in the country for decades.
“The crater negatively affects the environment and the health of people living nearby,” Berdymukhamedov said in a televised address on Saturday.
Called “Gate of Hell”, the place is a traditional tourist destination with 70 meters in diameter and flames that can be seen from afar in the desert landscape.
Crater can be seen from afar, especially at night — Photo: Igor Sasin/AFP
The Turkmen president raised environmental and economic issues in his decision to put out the fire and called on the government to find safe ways to put out the fire.
“We are losing valuable natural resources, for which we could make significant profits and use them to improve the well-being of our people”, defended the president.
The area has a significant amount of oil and natural gas. And the “fire” started when geologists from the former Soviet Union drilled in the region in 1971 to obtain gas. The floor under the platform gave way and opened the hole.
The hole appeared in 1971 after the action of geologists from the former Soviet Union who set the gases on fire (Photo: Igor Sasin/AFP)
Fearing that the crater would emit poisonous gases, the scientists made the decision to set it on fire, thinking the gas would burn quickly. But the flames have not died down in more than 50 years, in a powerful symbol of Turkmenistan’s vast gas reserves. Meanwhile, visitors travel there to see the phenomenon up close.