TV news premiere drops SBT’s Ibope; other TVs grow – 01/10/2022

For a first day, it was terrible: the premiere of the evening version of the newscast “SBT Notícias” made the Ibope of Silvio Santos’ broadcaster collapse, according to previous audience data obtained by the column.

The program, hosted by Darlisson Dutra, debuted between 12:00 and 14:15 with 3.1 points in Greater São Paulo – in third place, behind Record (7.4 points) and leader Globo (11.8 points).

Compared to last week (4.0 points), the SBT news program caused the station to lose about 25% of its audience.

And worse, apparently, on the first day, it even stimulated the other TVs to grow.

Record rose 15% over the previous week; Globo rose 6%; and even the Band grew 2%.

Each Ibope point in SP is worth 74,600 households (less than the 76,500 last year; this is due to population adjustments).

The new “SBT Notícias” is an attempt by the broadcaster to face Record’s “Balanço Geral”, which has a large advantage over SBT in its range.

Journalistically, however, it started with average stories, without holes or well-crafted stories.

The premiere of “SBT Notícias” stirred up all of SBT’s morning schedule, which even changed “Vem Pra Cá” (Patrícia Abravanel’s program) to its afternoons (4:30 pm).

