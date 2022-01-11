Twitter deletes Malafaia message attacking childhood vaccination

This evening, Twitter removed a message from Pastor Silas Malafaia, who called childhood vaccination against covid-19 “infanticide”. The publication generated a reaction from netizens, who launched the hashtag #DerrubaMalafaia and requested the immediate removal of the publication.

This tweet violated Twitter’s rules. Social network message after deleting Malafaia’s message

The vaccination of children against covid-19 was approved by Anvisa three weeks ago, on December 16, 2021. For the decision making, the agency analyzed a study carried out with 2,250 children that proved that the Pfizer immunizer is safe and effective, with benefits that outweigh the risks.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), however, has always been critical, having spoken out against the vaccination of children — which already happens in countries like Chile and the United States, for example — on several occasions. On December 16, also during live, he announced that he had asked for the names of Anvisa technicians responsible for approving the vaccine for children, saying he wanted to “disclose the name of these people”.

On January 5, the Ministry of Health retreated and announced the inclusion of children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the national vaccination plan against covid-19, but without the requirement of a medical prescription, as Minister Marcelo Queiroga had anticipated in December. .

The folder even prepared a public consultation – which ended last Sunday (2) – on the subject. In the questionnaire, which received criticism from medical and scientific societies, most participants had already rejected the mandatory medical prescription to vaccinate children.