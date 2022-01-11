Twitter removes Malafaia post calling childhood vaccination “infanticide”

Twitter on Monday removed at least 11 posts by the pastor Silas Malafaia. In one of the publications, he called childhood vaccination against covid-19 “infanticide”.

The message was the target of protests from netizens who raised the hashtag #DerrubaMalafaia and asked for the immediate removal of the publication.

Malafaia is an ally of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who frequently criticizes vaccines. Also on Monday (10), the president again attacked the vaccination of children against covid-19.

In an interview with Radio Sarandi, from Rio Grande do Sul, the Chief Executive said that Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company that produces immunizations for the age group between 5 and 11 years, is not responsible for possible side effects. The application of the vaccine in this age group, however, was recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

After trying to make it difficult to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11, when considering the requirement for a medical prescription, the Ministry of Health announced that the process will begin in January. This week, the first doses of the Pfizer immunizer for this age group should arrive.

know more

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

