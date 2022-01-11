Two ‘lucky’ from SC hit 5 numbers in Mega-Sena, contest 2442; see the tens

Gamblers from Florianópolis and Itapema bet six numbers on a single ticket worth R$4.50 and won R$31,600 each; more than 200 people from SC got 4 numbers right

Two “lucky ones” from Santa Catarina matched five numbers in the Mega-Sena, contest 2442, drawn last Saturday (8). In addition, another 203 gamblers from Santa Catarina hit the court.

Two tickets from Santa Catarina matched five Mega-Sena numbers – Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil/NDTwo tickets from Santa Catarina matched five Mega-Sena numbers – Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil/ND

The first was a player who played a simple game with six games of R$ 4.50 through “stubbornness” in the lottery “Caminho da Sorte”, in the Itacorubi neighborhood, in Florianópolis.

The second lucky one also made just a single bet at the “Meia Praia” lottery, in Itapema. Both will receive R$ 31,638.

In addition, players who match four numbers through the simple game of R$ 4.50 will win R$ 612. Bets on seven numbers will have a prize pool of R$ 1.8 thousand.

On the other hand, no one got the six numbers right and the estimated prize for the next contest, which will be drawn on Wednesday (12), is R$ 11 million.

See the numbers drawn for the 2442 contest:

02-07-09-25-41-49

