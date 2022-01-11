Two police officers fired for ignoring robbery to hunt Pokémon

Two Los Angeles police officers were fired for ignoring a call for backup to deal with a California mall robbery, preferring instead to go pokemon hunting.

Officers Luis Lozano and Eric Mitchell dismissed calls from patrols trying to control a robbery at a store. Instead, they chose to seek out two virtual figures from the Pokémon Go video game, according to court documents released last week.

The patrol’s communication system recorded the conversations of the two officers, who commented on the sudden appearance of a “Snorlax” – a virtual character from the Pokémon universe that is rare to catch.

“For approximately another 20 minutes, the recording system captured (the policemen) discussing Pokémon as they drove to different places where virtual creatures appeared to them on their mobile devices,” the document reads.

“While they were heading to the Snorlax location, Officer Mitchell warns Officer Lozano that ‘a Togetic just showed up,'” he adds.

The officers captured Snorlax and followed the other virtual creature. “This thing is beating me,” Mitchell said, referring to “Togetic,” according to the documents.

The case took place in April 2017. The officers were accused of misconduct for, among others, failing to respond to the support request, playing Pokémon Go on patrol, and making false statements about the case. The officers admitted to ignoring the call for backup, but denied that they were playing Pokémon Go. They argued instead that they were just talking about the game and challenged the City of Los Angeles for the layoffs.





The appeals court refuted his explanations and upheld the decision. Pokémon Go consists of locating and capturing creatures from this universe that appear virtually in real places, visible only through cell phones. The video game caused a sensation in the mid-2010s, launching millions of people, phones in hand, on the hunt for fantastical figures. The game’s popularity was such that pokémon hunters were blamed for traffic accidents and even for an illegal border crossing.