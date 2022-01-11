Understand what changes in flight cancellation rules starting this month

Are you traveling by plane in the next few days or months? So it’s good to be careful. In 2020 and 2021, due to Covid-19, specific laws relaxed the rules for canceling, rescheduling and refunding airline tickets across the country. The flexibility was related to the cancellation of flights that took place between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2020, which was extended to October 31, 2021 and, finally, extended to December 31, 2021 (Provisional Measure 1021/2020, Law 14034/2020 and Law 14174/21).

Professor of Consumer Law, Flávio Espírito Santo, explains that from January 1, 2022, companies will no longer have to act differently: the refund must occur within seven days of cancellation.

“It’s not just deadlines that airlines need to pay attention to. It is necessary to serve the consumer with quality, providing clear information and without making him waste time to solve problems”, he guides.

How was it and how will it be

Until December 31, 2021, the flight cancellation by the airline could generate a refund within 12 months, counting from the date of the canceled flight, with values ​​adjusted for inflation, without incurring a contractual fine. Or even a credit in lieu of the refund of amounts paid. Re-accommodation on another flight should also be offered, whenever possible, free of charge, with the same or another company. If the consumer gave up the flight until December 31, 2021, he could choose to receive a refund of the amounts paid, within 12 months, or choose to receive credit, in the amount of the air ticket, for use by him or by a third party, within 18 months, without incurring a fine.

As of January 1, 2022, if no new law is enacted, airlines will have only seven days to reimburse passengers in the event of flight cancellations, including the value of the ticket and the amounts paid as fares. airports, without incurring a fine. The credit continues to be valid, replacing the reimbursement of amounts paid, if it is in the consumer’s interest. Re-accommodation also remains an airline duty whenever possible. If the consumer gives up the trip, he may receive a refund of the amounts paid, within seven days. The airline may charge a fine/fare difference, as long as the information is provided at the time of purchase.

“In cases of cancellation, as well as in cases of delay, the company must provide the necessary assistance – otherwise, it will be subject to complaints to the protection and regulatory bodies. ANAC and PROCON can receive complaints and fine companies”, explains the professor.

Flavio adds that the consumer may, by gathering the necessary evidence of the damage caused, file a lawsuit against the company. In such cases, it is essential that you seek a lawyer.

New rule leaves passengers without assistance abroad

Material assistance and overbooking rules remain the same. For international flights, however, Anac decided to make the application of Resolution 400 more flexible until March 31, 2022, ensuring that the airline will not be obliged to provide material assistance in situations beyond its control, such as the closing of borders or of airports as determined by the authorities. In the same way, Anac understood that airlines are not obliged to ensure re-accommodation on flights of other companies where there is availability of the company’s own flight.

For consumer lawyer Thiago Coutinho, such flexibility goes against the provisions of the Consumer Defense Code. “Behold, they partially remove from the Supplier the responsibility arising from the risk of the business they develop, even issues that would fall under internal fortuitous (situations that, although not typical of the branch, are minimally predictable in the type of business offered). See, removing the responsibility from the supplier for, for example, border closures, passing on the damages to the person of the consumer, violates the principle of consumer protection, which, as a rule, is a vulnerable party in the consumption relationship”.