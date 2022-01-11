Understand what to do in different situations of intoxication and poisoning – 01/10/2022

Medicines, food, plants, chemicals, venomous animals, there are many possibilities for someone to become intoxicated or poisoned. Typical symptoms of these conditions, such as changes in consciousness, balance, vision, heart rate, breathing, body temperature, in addition to pain, nausea, diarrhea, asphyxia, skin irritation and burning in the mucous membranes (mouth, throat, esophagus), in general, occur by ingestion, penetration, absorption and inhalation.

When they configure accidents, the main victims are children, the elderly, unsuspecting people or people with psychological changes and factory workers. But they can still be deliberate, if the risk is accepted or intentionally desired, which is easier to occur in situations where there is an attempt against the life of others or suicide, not excluding the possibility, again, of acting out behavioral disorders, including the existence of any chemical dependency.

Now, in order to know the severity and how to act, one must analyze, together with the presence of the signs and their intensity, if possible: the duration of the exposure time to the agent (the longer, the greater the effects), its concentration (if the damage whether it was too much or too little), its toxicity (some agents are more toxic than others, even in the same concentrations), its nature (whether it is gas, liquid, vapor), and individual susceptibility (some people are more sensitive than others). ).

How to act at first?

Before going straight to the hospital, the first course of action to be taken (based on the factors of the intoxication and poisoning process mentioned), is to verify if the person is in fact in danger. Just because you have had inappropriate contact with some substance does not mean that this will happen.

Some are not as harmful and do not require treatment. However, any and all symptoms should not be disregarded, as they should be investigated as soon as possible by the doctor.

“In case of doubts about the severity or how to act, better take it to the emergency room. At home, sometimes, also more important than doing something, is not doing it. For example, a common practice is for people to give milk to the victim However, this can cause more harm than good, including increasing the absorption of the toxic agent”, informs Cíntia Maria de Melo Mendes, toxicologist and coordinator of the medical course at the Uninovafapi university center, of the Afya Educacional group, in Piauí.

But while help does not arrive, it is possible to clean (with running water and, in external areas, soap) the skin or eye that has had contact with some toxin, as well as, perhaps, the removal of contaminated clothing. If the agent has been inhaled (toxic gases, aerosols, smoke), it is possible to move the person to a well-ventilated place to facilitate breathing.

Nauseated and about to faint, lay her on her side so she doesn’t choke. With chest pains, loosen your clothes. Those who are together can also perform emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Inducing vomiting might be a bad idea

Image: Getty Images

Almost any chemical substance swallowed or inhaled in overdoses (cleaning, hygiene and industrial products, paints, solvents, medicines) ends up being dangerous. Some, apart from the changes they cause in the body, can also burn, from lips and airways to stomach and lungs, and are classified as caustic or irritating. They cause intense pain, difficulty swallowing, coughing, shortness of breath, nausea and a drop in blood pressure.

“Therefore, you should not force vomiting if you have ingested a strong acid or base, which is much more likely to happen with young children. If parents induce this, in addition to having burned themselves at the entrance, they will with the output of gastric contents”, warns Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaum, pediatrician and member of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, adding to be very careful with removers, degreasers, disinfectants and keep them out of the reach of the little ones.

When it comes to the accidental ingestion of medication, causing its expulsion is somewhat less worse, but it does not exclude the need to seek medical attention, even more with the risk of drug interaction (this can be checked in the leaflet) and if the drugs are strong , to sleep, fever, inflammation or act directly on the circulation, which can put the person at risk of suffering an abrupt drop in blood pressure, respiratory failure, cardiac arrhythmia and death. At these times, nothing should be given to her to take at home either.

Running to the ER

Image: iStock

Being seen soon by specialists is necessary to undergo evaluations, exams, monitoring (as the individual can have some risky complications in a matter of minutes or a few hours), receive antidotes, medication for symptoms, or oxygen if they have low saturation. , in addition to doing a gastric lavage or detox. Severe cases may require hemodialysis, treatment for liver failure, and even transplants.

“It is necessary to act against time to prevent permanent side effects or even death, in intoxication or poisoning by carbon monoxide, corrosive agents, insecticides, drugs such as diazepam and clonazepam, from the benzodiazepine class, in addition to those for heart and pressure”, he lists. Ricardo Cantarin, infectious disease specialist at Hospital HSANP, in São Paulo.

Also by iron, lead, ingestion of fish and shellfish, spider, bee, wasp, scorpion and snake stings and plants and shrubs (with me-nobody-can, castor beans).

In the race for survival, many also forget to photograph or take with them to the hospital, safely, what caused the harm. For example, product packaging, plant samples and medicines that must be given to the doctor or rescuer personnel for identification.

It is customary for hospitals to activate specific centers for the care of intoxicated patients, linked to Sinitox (National System of Toxic-Pharmacological Information).