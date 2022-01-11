United States reaches 132 thousand people hospitalized, record during the pandemic

Omicron variant causes the scenario to be more transmissible and infect more people, although it tends to generate milder infections

EFE / EPA / CJ GUNTHER Number of infected people and hospitalizations started to increase with the arrival of the omicron variant in the United States



You United States reached a record number of people hospitalized during the pandemic in Covid-19: 132,646, according to a survey carried out by the Reuters news agency. The number is higher than the highest mark in January 2021, when 132,051 were hospitalized in the North American country. The number reflects the emergence of omicron variant, more transmissible and capable of overcoming to a certain extent the immunity achieved with vaccines or with previous infection by the virus itself. Hospitalizations have doubled in the last three weeks and have been steadily increasing since the micron became prevalent in the United States. While it tends to cause milder infections than the other variants, the omicron can overwhelm hospitals by making more sick people. Among the US states and territories reporting record levels of hospitalized patients are Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and the capital Washington.