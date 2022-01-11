University identifies variant that combines Omicron with Delta

Cyprus researchers warn of the discovery of a new strain that is a combined version of the Ômicron and Delta variants, which is being called Deltacron.

According to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biology at the University of Cyprus, and director of the laboratory for biotechnology and molecular virology, there are at least 25 people infected with the virus.

Credit: Koto_feja/istockCyprus identifies variant combining Omicron and Delta genes; there are 25 confirmed cases

The sequences of the 25 Deltacron cases, which have the genetic signature of Ômicron and the genomes of Delta, were sent to Gisaid, the international database that tracks changes in the virus.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or contagious or if it will prevail over the other variants,” Kostrikis said.

New variants will emerge

It is important to know that new variants of the coronavirus will continue to emerge because all viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, change over time.

And the more opportunities the virus has to spread, the more chances it has to replicate and change. Therefore, excess contagion is the perfect scenario for the virus to adapt to survive and new versions of it emerge.

This is where the concern of the World Health Organization (WHO) with the fairer and equitable distribution of immunizations comes from. The concern is with countries with delayed vaccination that are left with their populations more unprotected and susceptible to the emergence of new variants.

In addition to vaccination, preventive measures are still necessary, as the pandemic has not yet come to an end. If you’re leaving the house, wear a mask and avoid getting together unnecessarily.