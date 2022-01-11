URGENT: Camaquã sets record for new Covid-19 cases

This Monday, January 10, the city of Camaquã presented the new record of new confirmed cases of Covid-19. In the last bulletin, 174 new cases of the disease were reported. The previous record had been set on March 8, 2021, when 170 cases were reported.

With the new cases, the city reaches 8,412 confirmed cases, 7,949 recovered patients and 305 active cases. In addition, 313 people with flu-like symptoms are monitored.

The highest number of patients with active disease was 325 in March 2021.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has two beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and one in clinical beds.

There have been 158 deaths related to the disease to date.

During the weekend, representatives of the Municipal Health Department reported great demand for Covid-19 tests in the health units of the Municipality. Despite the intense movement and the large number of new cases, there were no new hospitalizations, with the vast majority of patients having only mild symptoms.

New vaccination schedule

Camaquã Municipal Prefecture released new actions to combat Covid-19. Starting this week, the Secretariat will have a new schedule of vaccination and testing against Covid-19 that will work in various parts of the city.

Calls at the Viégas Immunization Center follow the normal hours for vaccination against Covid-19, from Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 12:00 and from 12:30 to 16:30.

The flu vaccine will also be made available for those who have not yet had it.

Starting this Monday, January 10, the schedule for vaccination and testing for Covid-19 will cover the health units in the municipality, with one day for each unit.

It will be available for any dose that the population needs, in addition to the flu vaccine.

Remembering that people who are showing any respiratory symptoms first need to exclude the possibility of Covid-19 or flu to receive the vaccine.

The time for vaccination at the posts will be from 9 am to 1 pm, according to the schedule below:

– 1/11 – Tuesday – Carvalho Bastos

– 1/12 – Wednesday – Post 3 Neighborhoods

– 1/13 – Thursday – São Carlos (Molon Post)

– 1/14 – Friday – Dona Teresa

– 1/17 – Monday – Telmo Marder Post (Downtown)

– 1/18 – Tuesday – Center

– 1/20 – Thursday – Santa Marta

– 21/1 – Friday – Getúlio Vargas

– 1/24 – Monday – Cohab

Intensified Combat

Since last Friday (7), another point for testing Covid-19 has been operating in Camaquã. The operation will take place in another room of the Urban Social Center. Opening hours will be from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4:30 pm.

According to the Municipal Health Department, there is no need for a medical request to carry out the tests.

All people with flu symptoms are tested from the 1st day of infection and the result will be given in 15 minutes.

For people who have had contact with positive contaminated, tests only occur from the 5th day of contact.

Follow the speech of the municipal secretary of health, Renato Sanhudo Nunes, live on Bom dia Camaquã:

altered vaccination

Camaquã City Hall released new changes to the opening hours at the Viégas Immunization Center.

Since last week, there are no extended hours and no vaccinations on Saturdays.

The reason for the change is the low demand for service at these times.

The opening hours at the Viégas Immunization Center are only from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 12 pm and from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The service continues to be carried out following the vaccination schedule (first, second and booster dose).

The booster dose continues to be applied to those who had the second dose at least four months after the vaccination schedule.

The citizen who seeks the second dose of CoronaVac/Butantan will only receive four weeks after the first dose.

AstraZeneca/Fiocrus and Pfizer are applied eight weeks after receiving the first dose. The booster dose is given four months after the date of application of the second dose.

