US breaks Covid-19 hospitalization record as Ômicron spreads

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago

ICU patient; hospital; covid (Photo: Guven Yilmaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the United States hit a new peak of 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year, amid the spread of the Omicron variant, which is highly contagious.

Hospitalizations have been rising steadily since December, doubling in the past three weeks as Ômicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and the capital Washington have all reported record levels of hospitalized Covid-19 patients recently, according to the Reuters analysis.

While potentially less serious, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the Omicron variant could overwhelm hospitals, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to cope with the surge in patients amid staff shortages.

