US has highest death toll from natural disasters in 10 years – News

Nearly 700 people died in a series of natural disasters in the United States in 2021. This is the highest number recorded since 2011, according to a report released on Monday (10) by a federal meteorological agency.

The year “was marked by extremes in the United States, including exceptional heat, severe and devastating weather, and the second-highest number of weather and climate disasters, costing billions of dollars,” noted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The death toll from weather-related disasters in the 48 mainland states plus the District of Columbia rose to 688, more than double the 262 recorded in 2020, the agency said.

Human activity has caused life-threatening climate change and resulted in more serious environmental events around the world, according to several experts on the subject.

Twenty separate weather incidents cost the US $1 billion or more. It is the second highest number of disasters with this cost recorded in a year after 2020, which had 22, the entity said.

Disasters included four hurricanes, three tornadoes, two floods, a polar cold snap and wildfires, droughts and extreme heat waves in the west.

“Worrying” stats

Rachel Cleetus, policy director and chief economist for the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Climate and Energy Program, called the statistics “worrying”.

“The devastating impact and trauma imposed by extreme weather and climate disasters has hit, and continues to hit, some people more than others, including communities of color, low-income communities, and communities that have suffered multiple disasters,” he said.

For example, a severe cold snap left millions of Americans without power in February, as a system of deadly winter storms swept across large swaths of the United States, even reaching as far south as Mexico.

Record low temperatures have shaken places ill-prepared for such conditions, straining local utilities. More than 20 storm-related deaths have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 cyclone in late August, causing extensive flooding and leaving large areas of that region without power.

The final blow from that storm killed at least 47 people in the northeastern United States, turning streets into rivers, flooding basements and shutting down the New York subway.

NOAA also reported that 2021 ranked as the fourth warmest year in a record 127-year period, with average temperatures of 12.5°C in the United States.