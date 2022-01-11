US has record number of hospitalizations for covid-19

Amid the spread of the omicron variant and a shortage of manpower, institutions are allowing health professionals to continue working even if they test positive for the coronavirus. /01), according to a count by the Reuters news agency, as the omicron variant spreads across the country, worrying officials about possible saturation of health systems.







US records an average of 700,000 new Covid-19 cases per day Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

There were 132,646 people hospitalized with covid-19 this Monday, surpassing the previous record of 132,051 patients in hospitals, in January last year.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily since late December, doubling over the past three weeks as the omnin quickly overtook delta to become the dominant variant in the US.

While potentially less serious, health officials warn that the sheer number of infections caused by the micron could overwhelm hospital systems. Some institutions have already suspended elective procedures. Others are allowing healthcare workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 to continue working.

Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin have all reported record levels of hospitalized patients with the coronavirus recently, according to Reuters’ analysis.

The omicron variant has caused Covid-19 cases in the US to explode to an average of 700,000 a day. Only seven states did not set records for Covid-19 infections in 2022: Arizona, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio and Wyoming, according to Reuters.

In terms of population, Washington, DC, leads the ranking of new infections, followed by Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Hospitals authorize positive people to work

California health officials announced over the weekend that hospital workers who test positive for Covid-19 but have no symptoms can continue to work. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona did the same.

The California Department of Public Health said the new policy was motivated by “critical staff shortages”.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said infected healthcare workers who do not show symptoms can return to work after seven days and with a negative test. However, the isolation time can be reduced further if there is a shortage of staff.

Infected workers will be required to wear N95 masks and must treat only Covid-19 positive patients.

The California Nurses Association, with about 100,000 members, opposed the decision and warned that it will lead to more infections.

The organization’s president, Cathy Kennedy, said Governor Gavin Newsom and other state leaders “are putting the needs of healthcare companies before the safety of patients and workers.” “We want to take care of our patients and see them get better, not potentially infect them.”

In the Phoenix area, Dignity Health, a major hospital operator, sent a memo to employees saying that those infected with the coronavirus who feel well enough to work can apply to their managers for authorization.

Last week, France announced that it would allow healthcare workers with mild symptoms of covis-19 or who are asymptomatic to continue treating patients.

le (reuters, afp, ots)