US: Millionaire Convicted of Killing Friend Dies in Prison

Troubled New York heir Robert Durst, recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his best friend, died in prison on Monday at the age of 78, one of his lawyers said.

The billionaire died of “natural causes related to the long list of medical problems we have repeatedly presented to the court over the past two years,” said Chip Lewis.

Durst was found guilty in September by a Los Angeles court of shooting his friend Susan Berman in the head in 2000 in Beverly Hills.

According to the prosecution, the aim was to cover up his role in the murder of his wife, Kathleen. Durst wanted to prevent Berman from answering questions from officers leading the investigation into the woman’s 1982 disappearance.

The mogul has always denied the fact, but was officially charged in New York in October, shortly after his life sentence in California.

recorded confession

The black sheep of one of New York’s biggest real estate families, Durst was arrested in March 2015, on the eve of the airing of the final episode of the HBO documentary series about his life, entitled “The Jinx”.

The documentary portrayed yet another bloody episode in his life: the murder of one of his neighbors, who he allegedly dismembered and threw into the sea.

Durst was acquitted of the crime thanks to an army of prestigious lawyers who invoked a form of self-defense, mixed with an accidental shooting and acts committed under the influence of alcohol.

In the series, Durst appeared to confess involuntarily, as he muttered to himself in a bathroom, with his microphone still active, “What did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

He later argued that he was high while filming the documentary and that his lines meant nothing in particular.