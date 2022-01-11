USA: Woman arrested for transporting child with Covid in the trunk of her car

Sarah Beam, 41, was arrested by police in the city of Houston, Texas (USA), after an employee of a drive-thru testing system for Covid-19 made a crime report against her. According to the police report, the woman was carrying her son, 13, in the trunk of her car after he showed symptoms of the disease. The information is from Marie Claire magazine.

On January 3, Sarah took her son for a Covid test. When it was her turn, the woman informed the employee that the teenager was in the trunk. Asking to open it, the man saw the boy lying down.

When questioned, Sarah said that she took this action to keep her son “isolated” and prevent her from being exposed to the coronavirus.

The boy’s test result was positive.

According to agents, he was not injured. But he could be seriously injured if there was an accident, as he was not wearing a seat belt.

On January 7, Sarah Beam was arrested. She is a teacher at a public school in the Cypress-Fairbanks district, who reported her removal until the case is concluded.

